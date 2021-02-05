Fredericksburg protesters file lawsuit against local governments and officials

A group of 10 protesters have filed a lawsuit accusing the City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County and numerous officials and law-enforcement officers of violating their constitutional rights during demonstrations from May 31 through June 2.
The lawsuit filed Thursday evening in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond accuses numerous city and county officials and law-enforcement officers of violating their First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceable assembly and Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.
The suit was filed around the same time a Police Executive Research Forum report was released that criticized the Fredericksburg Police Department for deploying chemical agents against protesters two minutes or less after warnings of unlawful assemblies were issued, and of hitting protesters with sting-ball grenades.
Tara Murray, the lawyer for the protesters, said she hadn’t seen the PERF report Friday and it is a coincidence the lawsuit was filed the same time the independent review was released to the public.
City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, as did the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.
Murray, a civil and human rights attorney with the Relman Colfax law firm in Washington, said her clients are seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages for the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by city police officers and Stafford deputies.
“What the city and the county did here was pretty horrific to these plaintiffs and to the other protesters who were there and endured the violence by the police,” Murray said. “So we’re also seeking punitive damages on top of the compensatory damages.”
The PERF report criticized Fredericksburg police for their use of chemical agents on protesters near police headquarters on Cowan Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. May 31 and near the city courthouse downtown later that same night. Stafford deputies also used tear gas on protesters June 1 on the Falmouth Bridge as hundreds marched in support of Black Lives Matter and to protest the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
“Plaintiffs were peacefully speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality,” said Soohyun Choi, another attorney at Relman Colfax. “Yet, at the direction of local government, police officers indiscriminately and repeatedly attacked plaintiffs with dangerous chemical weapons, to stop them from voicing their criticisms of the police.”
The lawsuit alleges that the curfew Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody issued from May 31–June 6 criminalized the plaintiffs’ expression of free speech.
Choi said the lawsuit is an attempt to hold municipalities, government officials and police officers accountable for excessive force and suppression of free speech. The lawsuit names Baroody, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton, Lt. Crystal Hill, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur and numerous officers from Stafford, Spotsylvania County, the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
The plaintiffs are listed as Eddie Banks, Ryan Brown, Lanaisha Foreman, Chanise Nycole Jackson, Taylor Johns, Tyus Jones, Victoria Lough, Alexy Maratellos, Angelina Marsella and Julian Stebbins-Sharpless.
