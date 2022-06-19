Fredericksburg region celebrates Juneteenth, a 'historical date of importance'

On an all but perfect Saturday afternoon, crowds gathered at various venues around the Fredericksburg region to mark Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Colonial Beach was busy with activity, including a crowd gathered in a field along Washington Avenue near the Potomac River shore to enjoy exhibits, vendors, music, performers and storytellers.

Count Cleo Coleman among those who attended the festivities at the Westmoreland County riverfront town. The 90-year-old played the part of Harriet Tubman, something she has done for the past decade in an effort to spread the word about the famous abolitionist.

Tubman was born into slavery, but escaped to become an activist, scout and spy for the Union Army who helped slaves escape by the Underground Railroad.

“I’m glad her experiences, her gifts and skills are being brought to life for our young people, and for our not-so-young people. Finally that’s being recognized,” said Coleman, who lives in Port Royal, “about 15–20 minutes drive from where my great-great-grandmother” was a slave on a plantation.

Coleman was happy to pass along the history of Tubman, but she also noted that Juneteenth “is a historical date of importance,” because June 19, 1865, marked the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Among the numerous regional Juneteenth events was a Spotsylvania County NAACP branch-sponsored gathering Saturday morning at the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum.

About 50 people gathered at the site of the county’s first high school for Black students. Speeches were given, poetry was read. Mime dancers also performed, as well as a saxophonist.

Spotsylvania School Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole attended the event. Both addressed the crowd, warning them that there are people in the county threatening free public school and emphasizing the importance of voting.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, also attended the Spotsylvania gathering and spoke to the crowd, noting the upcoming election for the newly redrawn 7th District and the importance that people vote.

“There is so much on the line—the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” she said, adding that those bills passed in the U.S. House of Representatives but not in the Senate.

One woman who spoke during the event pointed that in the 1800s, Black women “weren’t considered women,” and they had to fight for that right. “Let that sink in so we can see how far Black women have come.”

She then noted that Black women, and men, now hold high positions, such as Supreme Court justices. She mentioned locals such as Deborah Frazier, a county middle school principal who in 2020 became the first African American voted in as a county supervisor in Spotsylvania.

Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania NAACP, said “the struggle still goes on … and we must be vigilant to ensure that elected officials remember that voter protection is not there.”

Juneteenth, he said, is a reminder that the current and future generations must work like their ancestors in fighting for equal rights, that the “same effort is required to make sure that our grandchildren and children have the rights that we have to vote.”