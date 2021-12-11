Fredericksburg region sees more virus cases early this month than last December

He said parts of the country and world “just wanted to move on from COVID … but if you work in health care, we haven’t moved on. We saw as many COVID patients in 2021 as we saw in 2020. Our people are just, they’re worn out.”

Plus, COVID has presented challenges that health care workers probably never dealt with before, he said. Patients who still maintain the virus isn’t real—or as serious as some suggest—get sick and go to the hospital, but they don’t believe the doctors and nurses who tell them they’re suffering from COVID-19.

“You’re trying to save a person’s life, but you’re also having to battle against misinformation or maybe patients [who] don’t trust [you] or they’re skeptical. I think that certainly weighs on the providers,” McKnight said. “We’ve not had to deal with anything quite like this in the past. There’s just so much misinformation and I think that certainly has been a challenge.”