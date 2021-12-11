Fredericksburg region sees more virus cases early this month than last December

Here’s a disturbing statistic in the midst of indoor wintertime gatherings and holiday get-togethers: More local COVID-19 cases were reported in the first few days of this month than in December 2020, before vaccines became available.
“That is certainly concerning, as is the increased number of hospitalizations in our district,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The local district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. On Dec. 1, 2020, the health district averaged 84 new cases a day over a seven-day period. On Dec. 1, 2021, that average was up to 96 a day, seemingly fueled by the highly contagious delta variant—and before the new omicron variant hit the scene.
All the metrics are heading upward, according to state and local data. The day after Thanksgiving, there were 39 people being treated at the area’s three hospitals for COVID symptoms. On Friday, workers in those facilities were caring for 63 patients with virus symptoms, according to RAHD reports.
The positivity rate, which measures the degree of transmission in an area and is based on the percent of positive test results among all those taken, was 12.6 percent on Friday.
Four new deaths were reported last week from the virus, bringing the local death toll to 385 people. All were white. One man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s and two people age 80-plus were among those whose deaths from COVID-19 were reported last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia is on the verge of having a million COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Almost two-thirds of the total has come in 2021.
By the end of last December, 349,584 Virginians had been infected with the virus.
As of Friday, the total stood at 994,069 cases. With the state reporting as many as 3,074 cases in one day, as it did on Thursday, the million-mark probably will be reached this week.
Chamberlin believes a number of factors are causing cases to spike once more, leading to what health experts fear may be a fifth wave of virus infections.
“While the Thanksgiving holiday certainly contributed to the rise in cases, the colder weather that has more people congregating indoors is also a contributing factor,” she said. “Unfortunately, COVID fatigue can also be to blame for higher levels of community transmission.”
Residents who are tired of wearing masks in schools or other public settings and not being able to travel or enjoy other activities as freely as they did before the pandemic aren’t the only ones feeling the fatigue. Health care workers are worn out, said David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
He said parts of the country and world “just wanted to move on from COVID … but if you work in health care, we haven’t moved on. We saw as many COVID patients in 2021 as we saw in 2020. Our people are just, they’re worn out.”
Plus, COVID has presented challenges that health care workers probably never dealt with before, he said. Patients who still maintain the virus isn’t real—or as serious as some suggest—get sick and go to the hospital, but they don’t believe the doctors and nurses who tell them they’re suffering from COVID-19.
“You’re trying to save a person’s life, but you’re also having to battle against misinformation or maybe patients [who] don’t trust [you] or they’re skeptical. I think that certainly weighs on the providers,” McKnight said. “We’ve not had to deal with anything quite like this in the past. There’s just so much misinformation and I think that certainly has been a challenge.”
The emergence of the omicron variant presents yet another challenge. While early reports suggest it may be milder than delta, “our trusted experts simply do not yet know enough about omicron,” Chamberlin said. “Anything we’re hearing and reading at this point won’t change the fact that we know what we need to do to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in our communities.”
She points to the same advice that’s been given by health care officials all year: get vaccinated, get a booster shot if eligible, wear masks in public, practice social distancing, get tested and stay home if sick.
“If we’re not using the tools we know help stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said, “we cannot expect our case numbers to decrease.”
