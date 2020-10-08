Fredericksburg residents part of global climate discussions

A group from Fredericksburg will take part in global virtual discussions on climate change this weekend.

During a 24-hour period, the Climate Reality Project is hosting virtual presentations all over the world.

The Climate Reality Project, led by former Vice President Al Gore and the nonprofit’s President and CEO Ken Berlin, is pushing for “urgent” action on climate problems.

Gore will take part in the discussions, according to a news release by Fredericksburg resident Julie Kay.

According to the release, Gore and members of “Climate Reality’s network of more than 27,000 Climate Reality Leaders from 169 countries will lead digital discussions and presentations in communities across the globe, sharing updated, personalized versions of the presentation first made famous by the Academy Award-winning documentary, ‘An Inconvenient Truth.’”

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Kay will host a presentation as part of the “24 Hours of Reality” discussions.