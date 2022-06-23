Fredericksburg residents recovering following Wednesday afternoon storm

Some Fredericksburg residents started their Thursday by clearing fallen trees and repairing damage to their homes caused by Wednesday’s fast-moving summer storm that packed high winds and heavy rains as it marched through the region.

The Wednesday mid-afternoon storm caused heavy damage in the city, including 99 downed trees, according to a damage report released by city officials. The report said 12 of those trees caused damage to city utilities.

Initially, the storm knocked out power for about 6,300 city residents. As of Thursday afternoon, many in the region were still without power, including 2,026 in the city, 308 in Stafford County, 281 in Spotsylvania and 319 in Culpeper.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm formed north of Washington and strengthened along the Interstate 95 corridor in Prince William County. Geiger said the storm moved south quickly, dumping up to 1½ inches of rain in some areas along with an intense mixture of heavy winds and strong gusts.

Kevin Witt, who is also a meteorologist at the NWS, said by the time the storm reached Spotsylvania County, it was packing winds at 96 mph, but the speed dropped significantly as the storm tracked closer toward downtown Fredericksburg.

“As it approached the city and came through part of it around 2:20 p.m., it looks like 56 to 60 mph,” Witt said. “It was about 72 mph further to the northeast and eastern Stafford County.”

Billy Kelley, president of Tree Times Tree Service in Stafford, was busy with his crew removing trees from homes and yards early Thursday. Kelley said he was downtown Wednesday after the storm had passed, doing advanced preparation work.

“I probably cut four or five trees that were in the middle of the roadway myself just to be able to get up to these jobs and so the fire department could get in and out (Wednesday) afternoon,” Kelley said.

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, about 13 streets in the city were still impacted by downed trees and entangled electrical wires within the trees made removal difficult.

Jones said the biggest route impacted by the storm was Lansdowne Road, where crews were busy all day Thursday clearing away fallen tree and debris.

“(Lansdowne Road) is closed in the city between Airport Avenue and the CSX railroad tracks,” Jones said in the morning. “A lot of trees down, a lot of wires down in there.”

Lana King, who lives in the 1200 block of Colony Road, was not in town when the storm passed through, but her neighbor called to tell her a large pin oak on King’s property had fallen onto King’s home and car. King, who has lived in her home for over 20 years, said the same tree was struck by lightning many years ago.

“That poor tree,” King said. “It was here in the Civil War and now it’s gone.”

King said before she got home last night, she filed a claim with her insurance agency. Tree experts were at her home early Thursday with a large crane and other equipment, and a rental car for her use was parked in the street.

“So within 12 hours, I was on my road to recovery,” King said. “The bills will come later. Everybody survived, so that’s a positive, right?”

A large Bradford pear tree fell on Jason Via’s property in the 800 block of Weedon Street. The tree didn’t cause any structural damage to Via’s home, but it did damage his primary source of transportation.

“The lower branch of it—a rather large one—fell down and actually landed on my car,” Via said.

Via said he was sitting on his front porch Wednesday as the storm arrived.

“It was just a whitewash of rain,” Via said. “Just all of a sudden, out of nowhere. It was insane.”

In the 1200 block of Littlepage Street, Christine Brokaw said she was upstairs in her home when the storm struck and a tree fell onto her home.

“All of a sudden the lights started to flicker and we heard a ‘thump’,” Brokaw said.

Brokaw said one tree on Monroe Street fell onto her neighbor Charles Stevens Jr.’s home and a second tree struck her house, causing roof and water damage in two rooms.

“On a scale of one to 10, I got a four or a five, but (Stevens) my neighbor, he’s got a 10,” Brokaw said.

Stevens said a downed tree caved in the plaster walls and the roof of his den, as well as his chimney. The exposure to the rain also caused extensive water damage.

“I just spent $34,000 putting Andersen windows in, and this knocked them out. They have to be replaced,” Stevens said. “The main thing is, Lord bless us, nobody was hurt.”

Stevens said he also spent an additional $80,000 remodeling the home preparing it as a rental property.

“But that can start over. It’s going to have to start over,” Stevens said. “There’s nothing you can do about it, you’re not hurt and everything can be fixed in due time.”

The city set up a convenience center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center at 408 Canal St. on Thursday to provide residents a place to charge electronic devices. It will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Stafford County, the R-Board is temporarily waiving fees for storm-related yard waste disposal until July 8 at the regional landfill at 489 Eskimo Hill Road. Acceptable yard waste from county residents includes waste up to 12 inches in diameter and a maximum length of 8 feet. The waiver applies only to residents, not commercial businesses. For more information visit r-board.org.

