Fredericksburg schools focusing on equity

“Providing equal treatment can increase or compound the disparities that children and families are already facing,” Weed said.

Equity means providing each person with a stool that is the correct height to meet his or her personal needs.

At its second meeting, the task force discussed what “predictable outcomes” exist at FCPS and what perpetuates them.

“Throughout the U.S., there are some commonalities in the outcomes for kids and they are predictable,” Weed said. “Students of color have lower graduation rates and English language learners have the lowest graduation rates.”

The overall result of the division-wide equity audit is that there are stated commitments to equity, diversity and inclusion, but that these commitments need to be arranged into a formal, written system for everyone to follow.

Weed said the task force has begun this process by looking at the student codes of conduct for signs of discrimination against one group or another.