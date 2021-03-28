Fredericksburg schools focusing on equity

In addition to navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic, Fredericksburg City Public Schools is attempting to tackle issues of equity.
“Equity is the need to provide what every individual needs—in terms of opportunity, in terms of resources—so the playing field is level,” said Thomas Weed, director of equity and inclusion, who joined the school division staff in May 2020.
March is the Virginia School Boards Association’s Equity in Education Month, but FCPS has been working to improve equity in city schools since last fall, when it conducted its first division-wide equity audit.
Following the audit, the division created an equity task force, made up of 44 community members, parents, teachers and administrators. The task force has met monthly since January.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, equity in education is achieved “when we eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on race, gender, zip code, ability, socioeconomic status or languages spoken at home.”
Weed said he would add “ethnicity” to that list.
Weed described a visual that is helpful for understanding what equity looks like and why simply treating everyone equally isn’t enough. Three people of different heights are trying to watch a baseball game over a high fence. If each person is standing on a stool of equal height, one person might be able to see over the fence and one might be able to see by standing on tip-toes, but the third might still be nowhere close to being able to see.
“Providing equal treatment can increase or compound the disparities that children and families are already facing,” Weed said.
Equity means providing each person with a stool that is the correct height to meet his or her personal needs.
At its second meeting, the task force discussed what “predictable outcomes” exist at FCPS and what perpetuates them.
“Throughout the U.S., there are some commonalities in the outcomes for kids and they are predictable,” Weed said. “Students of color have lower graduation rates and English language learners have the lowest graduation rates.”
The overall result of the division-wide equity audit is that there are stated commitments to equity, diversity and inclusion, but that these commitments need to be arranged into a formal, written system for everyone to follow.
Weed said the task force has begun this process by looking at the student codes of conduct for signs of discrimination against one group or another.
“We need to look at our handbooks and policies,” he said. “The largest part of equity anywhere is truly understanding how history has shaped where we are currently. Historically, we have not included people of color or [the LGBTQ community] when creating policies, and when policies are created by a white group of people with higher education levels and more conservative values, oftentimes handbooks and policies are reflective of that. So it’s about being more inclusive.”
Weed said the division is also focused on identifying and eliminating implicit racial bias. He scheduled professional development sessions around the theme for the months of January, February and March.
In April, the professional development sessions will move into the theme of “culturally responsive practice.”
“It’s very important that we do this as a team and that it’s ongoing and not one and done,” Weed said. “And honestly, the benefit of COVID is that we’ve been able to record these session via Zoom and we’ve had 450 to 470 employees attending them, which is incredible.”
Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill requiring all teachers seeking initial licensure or the renewal of a license to “complete in instruction or training in cultural competency.”
The bill also requires teachers who are seeking an endorsement in history and social sciences to complete instruction in African American history, and requires school boards to prescribe “cultural competency training” to all employees at least every two years.
Weed said FCPS will continue to hold its own equity, diversity and inclusion-related professional development sessions.
“It’s about making sure we’re all on the same page so we can send the same message, which is that we are committed to providing equity in education and we’re going to provide it by giving to individuals what they need,” he said.
Knowledge of how racism and discrimination has been perpetuated throughout history can motivate the removal of barriers preventing some students from achieving equitable outcomes, Weed said.
“Without the background knowledge, there is not a perceived reason to make adjustments,” he said.
Weed said he has experienced resistance to conversations about equity in other places he’s worked, but not in Fredericksburg.
“I feel there is a major commitment to doing this work,” he said. “People are interested and engaged. Its phenomenal.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele