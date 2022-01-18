Fredericksburg schools will continue mask mandate; others adjust to meet Youngkin's opt-out order

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will continue to require that staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside schools, the division announced Monday morning.

“Layered prevention strategies have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools which has allowed us to provide in-person learning that is required by Virginia law,” the division noted in a press release.

Other local school divisions, such as King George, will permit masking to become optional once Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out mask mandates goes into effect Jan. 24.

The Fredericksburg school system said in a press release Monday that it is following Virginia law by continuing the practice of masking, quoting Senate Bill 1303, which is in effect through Aug. 1 and states that school divisions need to provide in-person instruction “in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The CDC and the Virginia Department of Health continue to recommend masking in schools to reduce transmission of the virus.

Youngkin’s executive order states that “a child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority.”

It also states that the superintendent of public instruction will issue new guidance for the prevention of COVID-19 in schools.

Stafford County Public Schools superintendent Thomas Taylor said in a message sent to the school community Sunday evening that current mitigation strategies, which include masking, will continue until the executive order takes effect.

According to division spokesperson Sandra Osborn, the School Board will meet later this week to discuss masking, "and we are waiting to see what the new K-12 guidance will be from the state."

Taylor said in his email division employees are still required to wear masks under Virginia Administrative Code’s occupational safety and health standards, but noted that Youngkin issued another executive order directing that these be reviewed.

Taylor said the division’s goal is to “keep our students and staff safe and ensure our doors remain open for in-person instruction” and stressed the effectiveness of “layered prevention strategies” that include face coverings, hand washing, social distancing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, air purification and daily health screening.

Taylor asked the school community to recognize that “constant change and uncertainty are difficult for some to process, and that consistency must be maintained to the greatest extent possible.”

Caroline County Public Schools is also awaiting additional guidance before making a decision about masking after the executive order goes into effect, the division communicated in an announcement sent Monday evening.

"The CCPS School Board is awaiting additional information related to [Executive Order 2] implementation and is reviewing requirements/recommendations associated with Senate Bill 1303, CDC/VDH guidelines, [occupational safety and health standards] and VDOE Interim Guidance for COVID-19," according to the announcement.

King George County Public Schools announced Monday that as of Jan. 24, masks will be optional for students in grades six through 12, and for those in preschool through grade five with a signed waiver. Parents submitted waivers in August, and will have the opportunity to submit new waivers or rescind a waiver request this week, the school division said.

The Spotsylvania County School Board will discuss masking at its meeting Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

Federal regulation still mandates that masks be worn on public transportation, including school buses.