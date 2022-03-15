Fredericksburg SPCA to host training event ahead of 'kitten season'

Spring and summer are known to animal advocates as “kitten season,” and the Fredericksburg SPCA wants to help the community get ready to help care for hundreds of tiny fluff-balls.

The SPCA “expects over 400 kittens to come into our care this upcoming season and public education and support will be crucial in helping us save lives,” said Von Young, marketing and communications manager for the Fredericksburg Regional SPCA. “As a Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner, the Fredericksburg SPCA is committed to making Virginia a no-kill state by 2025. This big goal comes with the knowledge that the most vulnerable animal in shelters is also the most unexpected—neonatal kittens.”

Young said people often assume that a litter of kittens alone has been abandoned by its mother. In most cases, the mother cat is nearby, and removing the kittens from her can be detrimental to their health.

It’s also normal to find a single kitten that appears to be abandoned, as mothers often move their kittens one-by-one to different locations to keep them safe, Young said.

The Fredericksburg SPCA recommends watching and not disturbing a litter of kittens unless they are obviously abandoned, injured or in an unsafe location, such as too near a busy road.

The SPCA said community members can provide shelter and leave food and water out for the mother cat. Once kittens are about 6 weeks old, they can be safely weaned and brought inside for fostering.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will host a Kitten 101 training event Thursday at 5 p.m. Staff will discuss what to do if you discover a litter of kittens, what kind of specialized care to provide to very young kittens, and how to become a foster.

The organization is also seeking supplies ahead of kitten season. The wishlist includes wet and dry food for mothers and nursing kittens, kitten milk replacement and nursing bottles, non-clumping litter, blankets, thermometers, kitchen scales, litter boxes and scoopers.

“We encourage businesses and groups in our community to host kitten supply drives and can provide digital assets to help get them started,” Young said.

Thursday’s Kitten Care 101 is free and will be both in-person and virtual. Those interested can sign up to attend at fredspca.org/events.