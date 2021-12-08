Fredericksburg, Stafford confirm settlement with protesters, but praise work of officers

The statement released Tuesday by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office expressed no remorse for the department’s handling of the protests on the Falmouth Bridge which connects the county and Fredericksburg on U.S. 1.

“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office maintains their actions were an appropriate response to the plaintiff’s activity during civil unrest over the two-day period,” the statement read. “Sheriff Decatur is proud of the work of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in protecting the community and ensuring motorists could utilize the Falmouth Bridge.”

The statement went on to note that one family had their vehicle vandalized and a young child was sprayed with glass during the protest. It also stated protesters blocked traffic, prevented access to nearby Mary Washington Hospital and “trapped innocent families.”

The man convicted of the vehicle vandalism is not one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He pleaded guilty in Stafford General District Court to assault and battery and destruction of property in May and received a suspended 90-day jail sentence on the destruction charge. The assault conviction will be removed from his record if he stays out of trouble until next May.