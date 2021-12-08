Fredericksburg, Stafford confirm settlement with protesters, but praise work of officers

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg officials confirmed this week that a financial settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed by nine protesters over the police response to mass demonstrations in 2020.
But a statement from Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw praised the "professionalism" of the city's police force. The Stafford statement struck a defiant tone, with Sheriff David Decatur saying he is proud of the work his deputies performed when tear gas was deployed on protesters on the Falmouth Bridge on June 1, 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Details of the monetary settlement weren't released.
The Fredericksburg statement noted that the settlement includes the plaintiffs agreeing to drop complaints against individual defendants that included Decatur, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton, Lt. Crystal Hill, City Manager Tim Baroody and numerous police officers.
The statement said that the city’s insurer, Virginia Risk Sharing Association, and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office’s insurer, Division of Risk Management, paid a “confidential sum of money to the plaintiffs in exchange for the dismissal of the lawsuit.”
There was no admission of wrongdoing or liability. The city’s statement noted that no local tax dollars were used to pay the settlement.
Greenlaw said in a statement that the civil unrest in the late spring and summer of 2020 was a “trying” time and the city remains proud of its police department.
“Our officers met the highest standards of professionalism, protecting both those who participated in the many protests of that summer and protecting the general public,” Greenlaw said. “The City’s insurer made a sound business decision in resolving this lawsuit on terms that remove the burden of litigation from City employees and permit them to return their full attention to their public duties and to their families and personal pursuits. We are very pleased to have this chapter closed.”
The independent Police Executive Research Forum critiqued the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to the mass demonstrations and made 66 recommendations to improve response to future incidents.
Layton and his staff implemented 64 of the recommendations. The FPD was criticized by PERF for deploying chemical agents on protesters too soon after warnings of unlawful assemblies were given, not considering the general public when releasing chemical agents, carrying patrol rifles against policy and hitting demonstrators with sting ball grenades, among other issues.
The PERF report was commissioned by city officials and did not cover Stafford’s actions.
The statement released Tuesday by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office expressed no remorse for the department’s handling of the protests on the Falmouth Bridge which connects the county and Fredericksburg on U.S. 1.
“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office maintains their actions were an appropriate response to the plaintiff’s activity during civil unrest over the two-day period,” the statement read. “Sheriff Decatur is proud of the work of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in protecting the community and ensuring motorists could utilize the Falmouth Bridge.”
The statement went on to note that one family had their vehicle vandalized and a young child was sprayed with glass during the protest. It also stated protesters blocked traffic, prevented access to nearby Mary Washington Hospital and “trapped innocent families.”
The man convicted of the vehicle vandalism is not one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He pleaded guilty in Stafford General District Court to assault and battery and destruction of property in May and received a suspended 90-day jail sentence on the destruction charge. The assault conviction will be removed from his record if he stays out of trouble until next May.
The Stafford statement said additional damages and injuries were avoided by “the courageous efforts of the men and women of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”
“Faced with a similar situation today, deputies would be expected to react similarly and ensure the public could access the vital bridge safely,” the statement read. “The settlement was a business decision, made by lawyers, to avoid the cost of a lengthy trial, which we feel confident would’ve ultimately vindicated the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”
The lawsuit was scheduled to be heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on June 21. It accused numerous city and county officials and law enforcement officers of violating the protesters’ First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceable assembly and Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.
The protesters were represented by the Washington-based law firm Relman Colfax, which hasn’t released a statement.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are listed as Eddie Banks, Ryan Brown, Lanaisha Foreman, Taylor Johns, Tyus Jones, Victoria Lough, Alexy Maratellos, Angelina Marsella and Julian Stebbins-Sharpless.
