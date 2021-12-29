Fredericksburg, Stafford sheriffs endorse Reeves for Congress

Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs is the latest law-enforcement officials to endorse state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.
Reeves’ campaign announced Higgs’ endorsement on Thursday.
Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur is also backing Reeves, the campaign said this week.
“Senator Reeves has been a consistent supporter of law enforcement and has always showed concern for the well-being of his community,” Higgs said of the candidate. “I support Senator Reeves for Congress as we need more leaders like him in Washington.”
“Sheriff Higgs has the trust of his citizens to keep them safe,” Reeves said of the sheriff. “He and I have served shoulder to shoulder to continue that tradition of service to the great folks in the City of Fredericksburg. I have, for the last 10 years, represented the city of Fredericksburg and I will continue to serve and advocate for all our law enforcement and the city when I am in Washington.”
Higgs began his law-enforcement career in 1977. He has served as the city’s sheriff since 1999.
He is the fifth sheriff in the new 7th District to endorse Reeves for Congress, joining the sheriffs of Stafford, Orange, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, the senator’s campaign said.
“Bryce has not only always been an active member of his community, but has always been a staunch supporter of public safety,” Decatur said in a statement Wednesday from the Reeves campaign. “As a former law-enforcement officer, he knows the daily work that our first responders put in to keep the commonwealth safe. I believe he will stand with law enforcement and for his community in Congress, and I support him in this endeavor.”
Decatur joined the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in 1986, after serving in the Army as an Airborne paratrooper. He was first elected sheriff in 2015 with more than 78 percent of the vote, and was re-elected in 2019.
“Sheriff Decatur is not only a highly respected leader in Stafford, he is a longtime friend since my time as a police officer in Prince William County,” Reeves said. “I’m honored to have his support in this campaign. Like myself, he is a fellow Army veteran, who entered law enforcement after serving his country. He works hard every day to serve the community in Stafford and keep it a safe place, and I look forward to working with him.”
Reeves announced Tuesday night that he is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn this week by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.