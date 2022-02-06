Fredericksburg to commemorate 1950 civil rights protest

When protests took place in downtown Fredericksburg in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, it caused residents and government officials to reflect on the city’s history of civil disobedience.

One of the earliest civil rights protests in the city came in 1950 after the graduating class of Walker-Grant High School—the city’s Black high school during segregation—was denied entrance through the front door of the Dorothy Hart Community Center for their graduation ceremony.

The graduates went on to hold their ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) but not before they marched in their caps and gowns from the church to the community center carrying a sign that stated “This Entrance Closed to Us.”

More than 70 years after that protest of about 300 residents, city officials are planning to commemorate the moment as a significant one in Fredericksburg’s history.

A historical panel documenting the protest and the reasons behind it will be unveiled on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street.

Longtime city resident Sonny Holmes will be a guest speaker. Holmes pushed the telling of the story to city officials. The names of the 27 graduates will be read.

The event is open to the public. Walker-Grant alumni are encouraged to attend. It will be held outside under a heated tent as a COVID-19 precaution. Seating will be provided and masks are required.

If the event is canceled because of weather, notices will be sent out via the Fredericksburg government social media platforms.

The event will be livestreamed on the Visit Fredericksburg Facebook page.

The history panel will be the fifth display the city has installed in the past 14 months relating to its priority of telling a more complete history and diverse history, including contributions of the Black community.

Other historical panels include the Green Book, the Freedom Riders and French John’s Wharf. The city also teamed with the University of Mary Washington to push for a state historical highway marker at 601 Princess Anne Street documenting Fredericksburg as the first stop on the 1961 Freedom Rides.

More information on Thursday’s ceremony can be found on visitfred.com or by contacting Victoria Matthews at 373-1776 or vamatthews@fredericksburgva.gov.

