Fredericksburg transgender author's memoir shines a light on community 'relegated to the fringes'

As a Black transgender woman, Jasmine Ford considers the simple fact that she is alive at age 49 to be a success.
"Statistically, I shouldn't even be talking to you right now," Ford, a nurse and programs manager with Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services, said. "At 49, I should be dead, because the trans women of color succumb to a variety of different situations like drug addiction, HIV, sexual assault and violence early on in life. Very few make it through."
According to a 2017 report by the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, trans women of color were the victims in 40 percent of hate violence-related homicides, marking a five-year steady rise in homicides of that population.
In 2018, the Human Rights Campaign reported that anti-transgender violence "disproportionately impacts trans women of color, who comprise approximately 4 in 5 of all anti-transgender homicides."
Ford, who moved to the Fredericksburg area in 2016 from Miami, has gone through some of the adverse experiences that so often affect trans women of color.
She is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, depression, an addiction to cosmetic surgery and a suicide attempt. As a young, low-income teen in Philadelphia, she was lured into sex work and spent decades in the industry.
Today, Ford is college-educated, a registered nurse, a program leader and an appointed commissioner on the Washington, D.C., Regional Planning Commission on Health and HIV.
She's also a devout Christian, a poet and the author of a memoir, "Flight of the Beautiful Lie," about overcoming her life struggles, that is being sold by Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
"By baring my life experiences in a tell-all book for the world to read, my sincere belief is that everyone, regardless of their race, sexual orientation or gender identity, has within them the ability to overcome any of life’s challenges," she said.
Life wasn't easy for Ford from the beginning. Her father was absent and her mother had mental health issues. She was raised by an aunt and there wasn't a lot of money. She was sexually abused by a family member and at age 13, during a solo trip to the mall, a predator offered to give her money in exchange for a sex act.
"I took the money and that opened up whole new world," Ford said. "I was there just to window shop and now I had money to go and buy pizza. It escalated from there."
Ford spent 30 years in the industry. It took her all over the country and introduced her to powerful people, she said. At the same time, she finished college and nursing school. She thought she had gotten past the adverse experiences of her childhood.
"I never got counseling for anything," she said. "I had just been living through it. I told myself I must be fine, because I’m not dead and I'm not on drugs. But that was not true at all. I was acting out another maladaptive way."
Ford had started to identify as a woman, and she hated her physical appearance. She underwent "massive" amounts of cosmetic surgery, including dangerous and potentially life-threatening black-market silicone injections.
In the spring of 2013, Ford was in a Washington, D.C., hotel room, feeling "really dark." She had decided she didn't want to live anymore. She was going to jump out of the fifth-floor window.
"Suddenly, I began to hear stuff in my head," she recalled. "There was one voice telling me to jump and another voice babbling, 'Don't jump, you have more to live for.' I believe that was an angel fighting for me, fighting against an evil spirit that was trying to get me to get out the window."
Ford said the angel won that day.
"What it did for me was, I rededicated myself back to Christ," she said. "I went to my church and I told the pastors that I needed help and please don’t reject me. And they didn't. They helped me. They embraced me."
Ford got counseling and completed the process of transitioning to female under professional medical care. In 2016, she took a job with Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services.
"Fredericksburg has been a very, very good place for me," she said. "It was a big change coming from [Miami] but I needed that to reset myself."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Ford, like many others, took advantage of the abrupt slow-down to do something she'd always wanted to do: write.
"I knew I wanted to write a book that was going to inspire, and I was on the fence about getting so personal as to expose things about myself that could put me in a position where people were to ridicule me or affect me professionally," Ford said. "However, in the prewriting phase, I understood that I had to be transparent.
"Nothing is more empty than hearing someone say, 'I'm successful, but I did it all myself.' That’s not true. I had a terrible time. I failed miserably and got involved with a whole bunch of stuff, but by the grace of God, I was able to get on my feet. I had to be transparent, even though it was scary."
Ford said she wanted to "own her own narrative, the good, the bad and the ugly" and also shine a light on the transgender community.
"I belong to a community that is largely marginalized, relegated to the fringes," she said. "I wanted to give another picture of the community—even at the expense of myself, if that was ultimately going to be the outcome."
And, she added, this is "an exciting time for transgender women."
"This topic is hot and interesting right now, with trans people being in the forefront for very first time in history," she said. "We have a trans TV show ["Pose," on FX] and a trans person in the Cabinet [Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services.]"
Ford knows that her book deals with difficult subjects that many people won't want to hear.
"The truth is that I realize I’m not for everybody. My book is not for everybody," she said. "This book, in my opinion, is designed to bring everyone from all walks of life into the room for the conversation about mental health, about sexual health, about gender identity, about sexual orientation. About the other things that I write about.
"At least let us have the conversation," she added.
