Fredericksburg woman charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way crash on I-95

A 14-year-old girl died last week in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania and the motorist police say was driving the wrong way on the interstate has been charged with DUI manslaughter.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Jablonski is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 9 at mile marker 124, according to a news release on Wednesday from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2021 Toyota Sequoia entered Interstate 95 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Southbound 2020 GMC Yukon. The impact caused the GMC to overturn.
The driver of the Toyota, Taylor M. Andujar, 27, of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the GMC, a 61-year-old male, of Bronx, NY, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the GMC, a 14-year-old female suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The female succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Mary Washington Hospital. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
In addition to the driver and deceased juvenile passenger, there was a second juvenile passenger and three adult passengers in the GMC. All of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, Coffey said.
One of the adult passengers was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. The juvenile and two other adults were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
Andujar was taken into custody and charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming, two counts of maiming in the second degree and DUI. Andujar was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.
The crash remains under investigation.