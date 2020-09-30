Fredericksburg's Riverfront Park is taking shape

Fawcett said that bids for the 25 lights envisioned for Riverfront Park came in too high, but staff has found a vendor for solar-powered lights that are less expensive. They are similar to those installed at the new Fredericksburg Nationals stadium, and the city purchased two for Dixon Park to try them out.

“We wanted to see if we liked them, and we do,” Fawcett said.

The lights will be installed throughout the park, and will have the typical on and off timing. They can also be programmed with an app to either dim the lights or increase their intensity.

“That gives us a lot of options if we’re having an event at the park.” Fawcett said.

He added that the app will also show how much solar energy each light’s solar cell has captured and stored, so staff can tell how much remains when skies are overcast.

Several months ago, the city’s IT staff asked if the park could be made ready for future “smart city” features since it’s being built from the ground up. A change order was negotiated with Athena to use conduit large enough to accommodate fiber optic cable for such things as security cameras. Infrastructure is even in place so the traditional signs about the site’s history can be replaced with digital versions in the future.

Some civic groups have approached the city about donating to the park project, but there is no formal program in place. Fawcett said anyone interested in making a donation can contact him or Jane Shelhorse, who heads the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events department.