FredNats unveils new history wall at the stadium

Fredericksburg Nationals unveiled a new history wall Saturday at the stadium. The mural chronicles baseball in Fredericksburg spanning from the Civil War—when soldiers in both armies carved out diamonds on opposite banks of the Rappahannock River—to the game’s recent return to the city. Germanna sponsored the project, which was developed by the FredNats, Fredericksburg Area Museum and Dovetail Cultural Research Group.
