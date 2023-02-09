AARP is now providing free tax preparation, through April, at locations in Culpeper, Orange, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Essex and Caroline.

AARP Tax Aide program is for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of its volunteer training.

Space restrictions and fewer volunteers due to COVID issues will again restrict the number of returns prepared this season, according to a release. AARP membership is not required to take advantage of the free service.

To sign up, obtain and fill out a tax packet prior to making an appointment. All personal tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13614-C) completed and signed before the appointment can be scheduled.

Masks are generally required for in-person appointments, the release stated. Hours and days will vary by location, and procedures be provided when the appointment is made.

The following sites are offering the tax aide:

Culpeper

Culpeper Senior Center at 710 U.S. Ave. Open Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 540/308-9763 for appointments. Packets may be picked up at the Senior Center.

Orange

Orange Community Center at 235 Warren St. Open most Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 540/661-5475 to make an appointment.

Lake of the Woods Clubhouse at 102 Lakeview Parkway in Locust Grove. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Pick up packets at the Wilderness Library at 6421 Flat Run Rd. Call 540/318-0345 to make an appointment.

Fredericksburg/Stafford/Spotsylvania

Howell Library at 806 Lyons Blvd. in Fredericksburg. Monday and Saturday appointments. Call 540/372-1144, ext. 746.

Salem Church Library at 2607 Salem Church Rd. in Fredericksburg. Wednesday and Friday appointments. Call 540/372-1144.

Essex

Essex Public Library at 117 North Church Lane in Tappahannock. Open Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 804/443-4945. Some walk-ins accommodated.

Caroline

Caroline County Library at 17202 Richmond Turnpike in Milford (Bowling Green). Open Monday and Wednesday. Call 804/633-5455 to make an appointment.