Free backpacks, school supplies, sneakers at SLIMS Movement event in Norman

Culpeper native Chasity White launched the SLIMS Movement seven years ago out of a desire to create something that stood for what her family taught her, and she seems to have made a difference since.
“It stands for Strong, Leader, Inspirational, Motivational, and Spiritual,” said the 30-year-old local community leader, a 2009 graduate of Culpeper County High School, in a phone call Monday. “I always try to lead by that and wanted to spread the word to others so they can take those words and be that type of person.”
White put her words to action Sunday as co-host, with Evolve Center, of the 7th Annual Back-to-School giveaway outside the former Norman School House building in Culpeper County, a historic African-American school.
More than 250 book bags, brimming with donated school supplies, were distributed along with upwards of 100 pairs of brand new sneakers and shoes for local children.
There was music by DJ Marvalous aka Richard Johnson, Mexican food, Italian ice, bounce house jumping, fashion, fun, books, family, friends and more than two dozen vendors along with broad-based community support for an event that brought people together and sent families home with needed items—for free.
Local Realtor Shamika Waters helped organize a children’s shoe collection for the event. She was able to give away more than 90 pairs on Sunday and is working on getting the right sizes to give away some more.
“I wanted to be able to help kids from MY hometown,” she said in a message Monday.
Waters said she still remembers what it was like “to have the shoe be on the other foot.” Her shoes were too small one year in school and she was unable to participate in gym class like she wanted.
“I feel every kid should be able to play in recess or gym in a pair of comfortable sneakers,” Waters said.
Her mother, Sue Johnson, and Johnson’s husband, donated 20 pairs for the effort.
“She was a single mother of four raising me and my siblings and she is the reason I love to give back to the community. She passed down a giving spirit,” said Waters of Johnson, who works for Culpeper Human Services.
“Although I didn’t have it all growing up, she never let me go without and she is a phenomenal mother.”
Mother and daughter worked side by side on Sunday to give away the new sneakers to local families with Johnson providing Spanish translation as needed.
White grew up attending the always active Beulah Baptist Church, west of Rixeyville, with her grandmother. She worked as a rural mail carrier in Madison until recently relocating to North Carolina.
White said she was shocked to see the level of community support for the back to school open air event, following more than a year of lockdowns and cancellations.
“Oh my gosh,” she said of the many donations made.
“It feels good to see the community get together and have a good time. That’s all I wanted and to make sure the kids had a good time, help as many people as we can … share love, light, support each other without fighting, through good works.”
White hopes to take the effort to a global level and around the U.S. She posts as Chasity White on Instagram and also has a clothing line and photography business. Her next event is a Halloween candy giveaway.
Delivering mail out in the country for six years honed her social skills.
“I deal with a lot of customer service, love meeting people and making relationships, listening to them on my route, especially the older people, who don’t have nobody to talk to,” said White.
She has no children of her own, though many in the community can count her as a friend.
“People have helped me, especially with this event,” White said. “I am just an ordinary person just trying to help people.”
Another local organization making a difference is co-sponsor of the back-to-school giveaway, Evolve Center, a youth ministry run by Damion and Nakia Motley.
“Man oh man we stepped up as a community and DID IT AGAIN,” Evolve Center posted on Facebook. “A very successful event. Unfortunately I was too busy to take pics so if anyone took pics please tag us. Appreciate all that came out and supported EVOLVE, SLIMS, all the vendors and most importantly the kids. We do what we do for them.”
Karen Brown, a Culpeper based author, said it was awesome event as always and growing each year.
“The new book I had present was a collaboration with a few other ladies called telling out stories—Surviving and Thriving,” she said. Brown is still working on her Breathing series although paused to focus on two children’s books for holidays.
