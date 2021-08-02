Free backpacks, school supplies, sneakers at SLIMS Movement event in Norman

“Oh my gosh,” she said of the many donations made.

“It feels good to see the community get together and have a good time. That’s all I wanted and to make sure the kids had a good time, help as many people as we can … share love, light, support each other without fighting, through good works.”

White hopes to take the effort to a global level and around the U.S. She posts as Chasity White on Instagram and also has a clothing line and photography business. Her next event is a Halloween candy giveaway.

Delivering mail out in the country for six years honed her social skills.

“I deal with a lot of customer service, love meeting people and making relationships, listening to them on my route, especially the older people, who don’t have nobody to talk to,” said White.

She has no children of her own, though many in the community can count her as a friend.

“People have helped me, especially with this event,” White said. “I am just an ordinary person just trying to help people.”

Another local organization making a difference is co-sponsor of the back-to-school giveaway, Evolve Center, a youth ministry run by Damion and Nakia Motley.