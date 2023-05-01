The Free Clinic of Culpeper recently received another Gold Rating, for 2023, from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

The local clinic, located at 610 Laurel St. in town, is a member of the national association, based in Alexandria, and has received the top rating each year since the program launched in 2020, according to a release.

NAFC’s mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care.

Quality standards apply for member free clinics related to administrative, clinic/pharmacy responsibilities, credentialing and privileging systems, patient care, and risk management systems. As a member of the National Association, the Free Clinic of Culpeper submits information on its various policies and procedures and pledges incorporation of the standards within the clinic.

“We are proud to have received this top rating, which reflects the commitment of our staff and volunteers to providing quality care for our patients,” said Free Clinic of Culpeper Director Tammy LaGraffe said.

“Our success also reflects involvement of many individuals and organizations who support our patient community by donating fresh food, cold weather clothing, and expertise in areas of need such as health testing.”

The Free Clinic of Culpeper in the last year installed a Little Free Library with volunteer support and created a group for Spanish speaking moms that focuses on health goals, resource awareness and health education.

“The diverse services we are able to offer our patient population can only happen through community support,” LaGraffe said, mentioning local generosity during Give Local Piedmont May 9 and the OysterFest fundraiser in October.

These efforts, along with other donations, comprise two-thirds of the clinic’s budget, according to the director. Culpeper Wellness Foundation manages the local clinic. See freeclinicofculpeper.org for information about medical care eligibility, volunteering, making a gift and more.