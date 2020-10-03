Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, is offering free flu-shot clinics for ages 3 and older. The drive-thru events are scheduled:

• Oct. 8, 4:30–7 in Fauquier County: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road.

• Oct. 15, 4:30–7 in Culpeper County: Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road.

The Rappahannock Area Health District in the Fredericksburg region continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 with an event every Wednesday in October at Stafford Hospital from 4–7 p.m.

• Free virus tests also will be offered at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County on Thursday from 4–6:30 p.m. The church is at 10411 Cooktown Road.

The events are free and open to anyone age 16 and up. Participants are asked to wear a cloth face mask. Those attending are urged to register ahead of time online, and forms are in Spanish and English. Those who need registration assistance can call 540/899-4797.