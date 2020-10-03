 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HealthBeat Flu Vaccine (copy)

FILE—This Oct. 17, 2012 file photo shows a nurse loading a syringe of flu vaccine at the Mississippi Department of Health in Jackson, Miss. Flu vaccination is no longer merely a choice between a jab in the arm or a squirt in the nose. This fall, some brands promise a little extra protection. For the first time, certain vaccines will guard against four strains of flu rather than the usual three.

 File / Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, is offering free flu-shot clinics for ages 3 and older. The drive-thru events are scheduled:

• Oct. 8, 4:30–7 in Fauquier County: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road.

• Oct. 15, 4:30–7 in Culpeper County: Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road.

The Rappahannock Area Health District in the Fredericksburg region continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 with an event every Wednesday in October at Stafford Hospital from 4–7 p.m.

• Free virus tests also will be offered at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County on Thursday from 4–6:30 p.m. The church is at 10411 Cooktown Road.

The events are free and open to anyone age 16 and up. Participants are asked to wear a cloth face mask. Those attending are urged to register ahead of time online, and forms are in Spanish and English. Those who need registration assistance can call 540/899-4797.

Registration for the Stafford Hospital testing is available at:

Oct. 7: redcap.link/StaffordHosp107

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 14: redcap.link/StaffordHosp1014

Oct. 21: redcap.link/StaffordHosp1021

Oct. 28: redcap.link/StaffordHosp28

Registration for the Spotsylvania event is available at redcap.link/ZionHill108.

In addition to the drive-thru virus tests, the health district also is holding free flu-shot clinics for those age 9 and older. No registration is required for these clinics, which are open to anyone. There are 100 shots available at each.

Those attending are asked to wear a cloth face covering. Upcoming events include:

• Oct. 6, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Spotsylvania: Fire Company 2, 11700 Volunteer Lane.

• Oct. 14, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Caroline County: Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen.

• Oct. 27, 4–7 p.m. in Stafford County: Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd.

For more information, contact 540/899-4797.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Gamma brings torrential rain to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News