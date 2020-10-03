Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, is offering free flu-shot clinics for ages 3 and older. The drive-thru events are scheduled:
• Oct. 8, 4:30–7 in Fauquier County: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road.
• Oct. 15, 4:30–7 in Culpeper County: Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road.
The Rappahannock Area Health District in the Fredericksburg region continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 with an event every Wednesday in October at Stafford Hospital from 4–7 p.m.
• Free virus tests also will be offered at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County on Thursday from 4–6:30 p.m. The church is at 10411 Cooktown Road.
The events are free and open to anyone age 16 and up. Participants are asked to wear a cloth face mask. Those attending are urged to register ahead of time online, and forms are in Spanish and English. Those who need registration assistance can call 540/899-4797.
Registration for the Stafford Hospital testing is available at:
Oct. 7: redcap.link/StaffordHosp107
Oct. 14: redcap.link/StaffordHosp1014
Oct. 21: redcap.link/StaffordHosp1021
Oct. 28: redcap.link/StaffordHosp28
Registration for the Spotsylvania event is available at redcap.link/ZionHill108.
In addition to the drive-thru virus tests, the health district also is holding free flu-shot clinics for those age 9 and older. No registration is required for these clinics, which are open to anyone. There are 100 shots available at each.
Those attending are asked to wear a cloth face covering. Upcoming events include:
• Oct. 6, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Spotsylvania: Fire Company 2, 11700 Volunteer Lane.
• Oct. 14, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Caroline County: Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen.
• Oct. 27, 4–7 p.m. in Stafford County: Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd.
For more information, contact 540/899-4797.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
