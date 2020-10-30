Free cloth masks available for places of worship

Free cloth masks are available to places of worship throughout the state as part of the Virginia Partners in Prayer & Prevention Program.
The program is part of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity and will provide cloth face coverings, in increments of 50, up to 250. Those requesting masks are asked to provide some basic information about the place of worship, its location, size and primary race or ethnicity of the congregation. The application also asks how the masks will be distributed.
More information is available at the Virginia Department of Health website. Supplies are limited but the program will try to fill as many requests as possible, according to the application.
Cloth masks should be washed whenever they get dirty and at least daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks that get wet or dirty from sweat, saliva, makeup or other liquids can be kept in a sealed plastic bag until laundering.
The CDC recommends washing them before they get moldy and notes that “wet masks can be hard to breathe through and are less effective than dry masks.”
Disposable masks should be thrown away after one use, according to the CDC.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District rose by 38 on Friday—after two consecutive days of more than 50 new daily cases. With those additions, 6,200 local people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
The total included 2,479 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,408 in Stafford County; 594 in Fredericksburg; 435 in Caroline County; and 284 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,393 cases in Culpeper County; 1,114 in Fauquier County; 419 in Orange County; and 348 in Westmoreland County.
The Fredericksburg-area health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, averaged 5.4 percent for the last seven days, same as the state. To date, there have been 75,739 tests locally, in which the nasal cavity is swabbed for evidence of an active infection.
Readers often ask what percentage of infected people have recovered. The death rate hasn’t varied much since spring, according to local data from the Virginia Department of Health.
About 1.5 percent of people who contract the virus die from it, which means 98.5 percent recover. Those who suffered strokes or other neurological damage as a result of having COVID-19 or being on a ventilator might say that “recovery” is a relative term, given that they’re facing lifelong problems.
People in their 20s continue to represent one of every five local cases while local residents age 80-plus represent almost half of the 92 local deaths from the virus.
Virginia reported 1,456 new cases and seven new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 179,639 cases and 3,643 deaths associated with COVID-19.
