Free community college plan nears the finish line

RICHMOND—A proposal to make community college free for low- and middle-income Virginians seeking jobs in high-demand fields is nearing the finish line, pending whether budget leaders can work out some differences.

Titled “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back,” or “G3,” the program would cover tuition, fees and textbooks for around 40,000 students across the state.

The program is among Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature campaign proposals, and has received the broad approval of lawmakers in both chambers as the governor nears the end of his last regular legislative session in power.

While the legislation cruises through the General Assembly, budget leaders are getting ready to work out differences over the proposal.

Broadly, the Northam administration estimates that the program would cover people in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level, or $100,000 for a family of four. (Like the federal government, the state would take into account how much a family can contribute toward education costs and any federal financial aid they qualify for.)