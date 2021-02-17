 Skip to main content
Free community college plan nears the finish line
Free community college plan nears the finish line

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addresses the public and the media while giving new restriction orders for Virginians dealing with the coronavirus during a press conference at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND—A proposal to make community college free for low- and middle-income Virginians seeking jobs in high-demand fields is nearing the finish line, pending whether budget leaders can work out some differences.

Titled “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back,” or “G3,” the program would cover tuition, fees and textbooks for around 40,000 students across the state.

The program is among Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature campaign proposals, and has received the broad approval of lawmakers in both chambers as the governor nears the end of his last regular legislative session in power.

While the legislation cruises through the General Assembly, budget leaders are getting ready to work out differences over the proposal.

Broadly, the Northam administration estimates that the program would cover people in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level, or $100,000 for a family of four. (Like the federal government, the state would take into account how much a family can contribute toward education costs and any federal financial aid they qualify for.)

Both proposals include $4 million to fund additional counselors within the state’s community college system, but the Senate measure includes an extra $1 million dedicated solely to counselors that will work with students in the G3 program.

Both chambers are in agreement about extra support for the most needy students. Students who qualify for the highest amount of federal student aid, and enroll in school full time, would receive $900 per semester to help with the cost of food, child care and housing.

