Free COVID-19 testing available Thursday in Brandy Station

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered Thursday in Brandy Station from 3 to 6 p.m. in an event organized by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County.
On Nov. 12 the parking lot at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department at 19601 Church Road will open at 2 p.m. and the first 500 people will be tested, the health district announced in a news release.
There is no cost for the testing and you don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Anyone who has previously tested positive for the virus is not eligible for a repeat test.
Results from the PCR tests will take 2 to 5 days on average to be communicated to the person tested.
The free testing site is offered through a partnership between the health district and Culpeper County.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten in a statement.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Please be prepared to complete paperwork in your car while you wait.
If you are experiencing symptoms, we recommend you wear a mask in your car, especially if you have other passengers.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out on Thursday, November 12th,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
