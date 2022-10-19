 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free drive-thru flu shot clinic Thursday in Brandy Station

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the at Brandy Station Fire Dept.

This is for people ages 3 through 64 only.  No insurance needed. Vaccines are first come, first served while supplies last.

Ages 65+ should receive high dose flu vaccine, and the health department does not have a free supply of that, according to a release.

The health department, in addition, will provide free COVID-19 vaccines at the Marshall Community Center in Fauquier County 9-11 a.m. on Friday.

RRHD is currently also offering flu vaccines week days during business hours in its health departments in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock for ages 6 months and older.

Walk-ins are welcome. Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card. For those without insurance, there is a $30 flat fee, $70 for the high-dose vaccine, and sliding- scale fee for those who qualify- eligibility requirements apply and proof of income required.

