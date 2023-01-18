Free gas card for Culpeper-area restaurant workers at upcoming Hepatitis A vaccine clinic

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will host a free, walk-in Hepatitis A vaccination clinic for food handlers who live or work in Culpeper, Orange, or Madison counties.

The first 100 people to receive the vaccine will receive a $10 gas card.

All ages are welcome to attend the clinic 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the S.E.E. Recovery Center, 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

Those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Culpeper Wellness Foundation is providing funding for the clinic, according to a recent health district release.

The local health department encourages all food handlers to help keep themselves and the community safe by getting the vaccine.

Hepatitis A is a serious liver disease caused by a virus easily spread from person-to-person, according to the health dsitrict.

One in four people with Hepatitis A do not have symptoms when they are contagious. It can cause serious illness lasting many months. In some cases, people die because of Hepatitis A, the health district said.

Food workers should receive the Hepatitis A vaccine to protect themselves and their customers from the virus. Food handlers can spread Hepatitis A without knowing it if food is prepared while a person is infected. Hepatitis A is the only vaccine preventable foodborne illness, the release stated.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, loss of appetite, fever, fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool and diarrhea. See www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/afaq.htm.