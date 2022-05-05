Free harp ensemble concert coming to Culpeper Baptist Church

As part of the church’s 2022 Culpeper Concert Series, Culpeper Baptist Church Pastor Dan Carlton this week announced a free concert featuring the American Youth Harp Ensemble at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 in the church’s sanctuary.

The ensemble has performed in concert halls across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States, including sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center, according to a church release.

“Reaching over a million listeners annually, this ensemble has delighted audiences with vibrant performances,” the release stated. “Audiences around the world have enjoyed their musical artistry and imaginative programming.”

Founded in 1999 by music educator Lynelle Ediger-Kordzaia, AYHE combines the highest caliber professional musical training, innovative programming, and premier performance ensembles with community outreach, music therapy, tuition-free music education for underserved youth, mentorship, healthcare, and social justice programs, according to the release.

“AYHE has changed the perception of the capabilities of a harp ensemble, heightening awareness of the unlimited artistic potential and the ability to inspire, empower and transform youth and those with the greatest need in a community,” the release said. “Recognized as one of the finest and innovative harp programs in the nation, AYHE provides unparalleled music education to more than 750 young harpists through year-round ensemble and outreach programs and reaches over 300,000 annually through hundreds of performances, recordings and broadcasts worldwide.”

According to the release, the group was considered in 2016 for a Grammy Award.

“We hope you will join us for a delightful afternoon show casing talented young harpists performing cherished musical favorites from around the world,” it said. “You will be captivated by these world-class musicians and their fresh energy, charm and dazzling talent.”

Culpeper Baptist Church expressed gratitude to its sponsors and patrons for partnering with them to make the concerts available to the community.

For more information contact by email office@culpeperbaptist.org.