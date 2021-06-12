Free ice cream for shots in Fauquier

Walk-ins can get a free ice cream cone when they get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a Warrenton clinic June 26, Fauquier County announced in a release Friday.

Partnering with Carousel Frozen Treats and Fauquier Health, the county clinic will be on Saturday, June 26 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Fauquier County COVID-19 Clinic, 143 West Lee Highway, Warrenton.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"All individuals that are vaccinated on this day will receive a free ice cream cone on-site from Warrenton-based Carousel Frozen Treats," the release stated.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic, but pre-registration is recommended to ensure ample supply, the county said.

The call center may be reached by email at covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov or by phoning 540/422-0111. In addition to registration, callers may ask questions related to the vaccine or the clinic.