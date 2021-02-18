Free photo sessions at LOVE sign rescheduled again due to winter weather

Due to inclement weather, Culpeper Tourism has again had to reschedule the free photo sessions at the LOVE sign by the Depot, originally slated for Valentine's weekend.

With snow and ice now falling region-wide, this weekend's rescheduled sessions are now postponed until the weekend of March 13-14. Show up 1 to 4 p.m. for the Saturday session or 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Event details remain the same: there will be a professional photographer onsite ready to capture picture perfect moments with friends and family. Just show up, tourism will collect participants' contact information, snap a photo or two, and email the photo.

Families, friends, teams, pets, couples, everyone is welcome, according to a release on Thursday from Culpeper Tourism. The rescheduled date is subject to change in case of more inclement weather.