Free soup and sandwich meal for veterans, families this week at Culpeper VFW

A local scouting group will honor veterans this week before Veterans Day by serving them a free, fall-themed hearty meal.

America Heritage Girls Troop VA0412 will be back in person after a two-year pandemic pause, providing a soup and sandwich dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 3 at Culpeper Burton-Hammond VFW Post 2524, located at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

All veterans and their families are invited.

Each year before Veterans Day, the American Heritage Girls prepare and serve the meal, with dessert, at the VFW hall, said Post Commander Keith Price.

“I hoped to cast the net wider this year to make sure as many vets and their families as possible know about it,” he said. “All local veterans and their family members are welcome to attend this annual event, which is always a great display of patriotism by a special group of young people.”

American Heritage Girls troop leader Sharon Croushorn said it’s an Appreciation Dinner in honor of upcoming Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

This is their 10th Annual effort that since 2019 was done through home delivery of meals to veterans.

“COVID restrictions limited us to not have an in-person event, but it didn't stop us from honoring our Veterans and showing them our appreciation for Veterans Day,” said Croushorn.

Originally called Armistice Day, Veterans Day was established after WW I to remember the “war to end all wars.” It was pegged to the time a cease-fire, or armistice, occurred in Europe on Nov. 11, 1918, according to National Constitution Center.

Culpeper National Cemetery, old section, will host its Annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Veterans attending the Nov. 3 dinner at the VFW always appreciate and look forward to receiving handmade cards, Croushorn said.

She invited the community, local children, homeschool, youth organizations, scout groups, etc. to make cards.

“We will make sure each card goes to a Veteran for Veterans Day,” she said.

“Our American Heritage Girls Troop looks forward to this event each year,” Croushorn added. “We are excited to be back at the VFW and can't wait to serve our Veterans and their families.”

Monetary donations are welcome and appreciated to help the troop with expenses. Questions? Contact 540/308-0814.