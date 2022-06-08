Free summer meals for kids begin in Culpeper

Tammy Harrison, receptionist at Head Start Culpeper, said she had handed out 72 free lunches as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Galbreath-Marshall building, the second day of distribution of the free breakfasts and lunches for local children aged 18 and younger, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with support from Culpeper Human Services.

“We opened at 11:30 and we’ve had a steady flow ever since,” Harrison said. Each paper bag held a turkey and cheese sandwich with vegetable juice, mandarin oranges and milk.

Nobody needs to ask permission to pick up a meal, she added.

“Just come,” she said. “I ask, ‘How many?’ and they tell me and I hand it to them.”

Food Service Coordinator Donna Sheads said breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations—Galbreath-Marshall Head Start, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road; Yowell Meadow Park in the Gardner Street parking lot, 210 McCoy Ave.; and at Kid Central, operating this year out of Farmington Elementary School, 500 Sunset Lane.

“Yesterday we started out with a bang,” Sheads said. “We gave out 375 lunches and 210 breakfasts. I think today we’ll give out close to 425.”ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986

