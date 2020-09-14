Free to Be Absentee: Virginia launches voting awareness campaign

The Virginia Department of Elections on Monday launched the “Free to Be Absentee” awareness campaign to educate voters about absentee and early voting to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to an agency news release.
The campaign features digital ads and social media content with a creative focus on the processes for absentee and early voting. See elections.virginia.gov/absentee for info.
“We are excited about our new campaign and committed to ensuring that all eligible Virginia voters are able to make their voices heard,” said Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, in a statement. “We want voters to know about all of the options they have to cast their ballots for the upcoming election.”
Virginia voters no longer have to provide an excuse for early voting, per new legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly effective July 1. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot or go vote early in person in their local registrar’s office.
Voter registration for Culpeper County is located upstairs at 151 N. Main St. Absentee ballots will start being mailed out this Friday, Sept. 18, also when in-person early voting begins statewide.
For information, contact Virginia Department of Elections at 800/552-9745 or info@elections.virginia.gov or follow the department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Culpeper Registrar is at 540/825-0652.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!