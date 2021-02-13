Freedom Foundation, PEC break ground for U.S. Colored Troops monument in Culpeper

A Virginian’s long-held dream has begun to take shape at a Culpeper County crossroads.
Where Young’s Lane meets Madden’s Tavern Road near Lignum, allies recently broke ground for a monument to Black soldiers who marched into Confederate territory during the American Civil War, right past this spot.
The advance of the United States Colored Troops regiments, which crossed the Rappahannock River at modern-day Remington, marked Black troops’ entry into Gen. Robert E. Lee’s area of operations.
A new nonprofit, The Freedom Foundation, and a much older one, the Piedmont Environmental Council, have teamed up to commemorate that event and all it represents, as well as two nearby historic sites, Madden’s Tavern and Ebenezer Baptist Church. The foundation has identified at least 120 USCTs who were born in Culpeper.
The memorial will be the first of its kind in Culpeper County, the PEC said.
The planned monument is the brainchild of Culpeper native Howard Lambert. The amateur historian has spent years researching African American history, including how and where USCTs—many of whom were from Virginia—entered the turf held by Lee’s vaunted Army of Northern Virginia.
“This is being done to recognize these men, who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Lambert said in an interview Saturday. “We want to raise awareness of their incredible contributions.”
More than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping lead them to victory. By war’s end, a tenth of U.S. soldiers were Black.
Lambert is awed by the gutsiness of the USCTs, who enlisted in droves and, in many cases, returned to serve the Union cause in the very localities from which they had escaped enslavement. For any Black soldier, being captured could mean death, he said.
As a matter of policy, the Confederate military promised not to treat captured Black prisoners as soldiers and threatened to re-enslave them or execute them, said William B. Kurtz, managing director of the University of Virginia’s John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History. Confederate leaders made the same threat against the white officers leading Black troops, Kurtz noted.
To Lambert and others, that makes Black men’s willingness to serve their nation a staggering act of courage.
“They could have said, ‘We’ve escaped bondage and we’re going to protect ourselves.’ But they joined up and went back south,” Lambert said. “They said, by their actions, ‘We can’t be free unless everybody’s free.’ They knew, as seen in the movie ‘Glory,’ that if they were captured, they ran the risk of being killed.”
As the Union army traversed Culpeper County in August 1862, hundreds of its Black residents fled to freedom. “When the Union army came through, they said, ‘We’re outta here,’ ” Lambert said.
Many formerly enslaved Culpeper people went to the Freedmen’s Village in Arlington (now part of Arlington National Cemetery), Philadelphia or Boston, Lambert said. They didn’t have to sign up for military service, but dozens did.
Some of those men trained at the Union army’s Camp Casey, now the site of the Pentagon, Lambert said.
Orator, newspaper publisher and civil rights activist Frederick Douglass, a formerly enslaved Marylander who recruited men for Black regiments, famously wrote of such soldiers: “Once let the black man get upon his person the brass letter, U.S., let him get an eagle on his button, and a musket on his shoulder and bullets in his pocket, there is no power on earth that can deny that he has earned the right to citizenship.”
Working with Lambert on the Lignum-area project is Culpeper County resident Eugene French Triplett, the great-great grandson of French Menafee Sr., a 27th USCT soldier from Rappahannock Station—known today as Remington—in Fauquier County. Triplett serves on the board of directors of the Freedom Foundation, based in Oak Hill, Va.
Established in 2019, the tax-deductible foundation is dedicated to recognizing the deeds and legacy of USCT soldiers born in Culpeper County, Culpeper residents who helped secure freedom for its enslaved people, as well as all Black soldiers and their officers during the Civil War.
The Lignum-area memorial is the first of several projects the Freedom Foundation plans this year to bring recognition to USCTs from Culpeper and Culpeper-linked people who supported freeing enslaved people, Lambert said. Foundation members are working to locate descendants of many of the soldiers.
At Maddensville, as the crossroads’ African-American community is known locally, the foundation and the Piedmont Environmental Council plan to erect a stone obelisk honoring the African American troops.
Three illustrated Civil War Trails markers at the site, opposite Ebenezer Baptist Church, will tell stories about the men of the Union army’s 4th Division, 9th Corps who marched past, and about the historic Black church and nearby Madden’s Tavern. The tract will include a bench for visitors to rest and a small parking area. The memorial should be completed in late spring or early summer of this year.
When PEC and foundation officials joined Tingler and Hawkins family members and Ebenezer’s minister, the Rev. Douglas T. Greene, at the site in recent weeks for the groundbreaking, Lambert spoke to the gathering, which was kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic
“This is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “It’s been a long time in the making. It’s been years. So today is certainly a historic day.”
The land is owned by the Tingler and Hawkins families, who provided an easement for the memorial.
Between the tavern and the church, the 119-acre Madden’s Tavern historic site is protected with a conservation easement held by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The Piedmont Environmental Council raised $25,000 to provide for the memorial’s obelisk, interpretive signage, landscaping and site development.
Kat Imhoff, PEC’s senior conservation fellow, said Lambert’s appreciation for local history fits perfectly with the regional council’s emphasis on linking land conservation and historic preservation.
“This was just a match made in heaven,” she said in an interview.
Imhoff, formerly president and CEO of James Madison’s Montpelier, the Orange County estate of the fourth U.S. president, said meeting Lambert last year and hearing him describe the USCTs’ movement into the region made a big impression.
“Learning of these men who escaped slavery, went to D.C., enlisted in the army and then fought in our backyard gives me cold chills,” she said.
PEC President Chris Miller said he is fascinated by the Madden family, and thinks it’s “pretty cool” to aid advocates in communicating their story and that of the church they helped found and the U.S. Colored Troops who went to war in Culpeper.
That kind of work is baked into the DNA of the council, which was founded nearly 50 years ago, Miller said Saturday.
“We’ve found that people who value history and have an interest in conservation go together,” he said. “So we’re always looking for these opportunities. We are working with communities all across the region to do a better job of preserving and interpreting their history.”
But the Maddensville monument isn’t PEC’s doing, he emphasized.
“We’re just helping,” Miller said.
PEC field representative Peter Hujik lauded Lambert’s long dedication to the undertaking.
“It’s wonderful that he has done so much research,” Hujik said of the Culpeper man, whose family has lived in the county since before the Civil War. “He’s working on a good project to present that history to the public. This is a rare cultural site that really needs to be highlighted.”
The hamlet around the memorial site is named for the Maddens, a free black family who trace their early roots to an Irish matriarch named Mary.
Willis Madden, Mary’s grandson, bought land here in 1835 and, aided by his sons, built a tavern about 1852, well situated between Culpeper and Fredericksburg and Culpeper. Madden’s Tavern became a popular overnight accomodation for wagon traffic on the main thoroughfare between the towns, and Willis Madden grew respected for his honesty and hospitality.
Much has been written about this remarkable family, including the books “We Were Always Free” and “Madden’s Tavern,” both written by T.O. Madden Jr.
Madden’s Tavern is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. From its slight ridge, one can see in the distance the landscapes near two Civil War battlefields, Cedar Mountain and Fleetwood Hill at Brandy Station, Peter Hujik noted.
After the war, in 1867, the Madden family welcomed Ebenezer’s congregation to their home to found the church.
People rode on horseback from Fauquier, Orange and Culpeper counties to attend the second black church built in Culpeper.
The original church building was constructed on land donated by Willis Madden and also served as a school. It burned in 1884 and was replaced by today’s building, built in 1886 just across the road.
To learn more about the memorial project, visit the Freedom Foundation website, freedomfoundationva.org, and listen to Howard Lambert’s remarks via YouTube.
