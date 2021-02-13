Freedom Foundation, PEC break ground for U.S. Colored Troops monument in Culpeper

“This is being done to recognize these men, who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Lambert said in an interview Saturday. “We want to raise awareness of their incredible contributions.”

More than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping lead them to victory. By war’s end, a tenth of U.S. soldiers were Black.

Lambert is awed by the gutsiness of the USCTs, who enlisted in droves and, in many cases, returned to serve the Union cause in the very localities from which they had escaped enslavement. For any Black soldier, being captured could mean death, he said.

As a matter of policy, the Confederate military promised not to treat captured Black prisoners as soldiers and threatened to re-enslave them or execute them, said William B. Kurtz, managing director of the University of Virginia’s John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History. Confederate leaders made the same threat against the white officers leading Black troops, Kurtz noted.

To Lambert and others, that makes Black men’s willingness to serve their nation a staggering act of courage.