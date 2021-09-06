Freedom isn't free: Wreaths Across America urges flag-waving on Tuesday for 9/11 remembrance

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America urges all Americans to join together today, Sept. 7 in waving the American flag in remembrance of the upcoming 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11.
The commemoration will be hosted live on the group's Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, Veterans, and First Responders and their families.
Culpeper County has two Gold Star families, those with loved ones, both young men, who paid the ultimate cost on the post-9/11 battlefields of the Middle East.
Second Lieutenant Leonard M. Cowherd, 22, of Culpeper died May 16, 2004 in Karbala, Iraq, when he received sniper and rocket propelled grenade fire while securing a building near the Mukhayam Mosque.
Cowherd was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Friedberg, Germany. Cowherd left behind a wife of less than a year, Sarah Cerri Cowherd of York County; parents Lenny and Mary Ann Cowherd of Culpeper; brother Colby Cowherd, 26, sister Laura Cowherd, 24, and twin brother Charles Cowherd.
Lt. Cowherd rests at Arlington Cemetery.
PFC Edwin (E.J.) Anthony Andino, II, 23, of Culpeper, passed away in defense of his country Sept. 3, 2006 in Baghdad, Iraq. E.J. was born in Portsmouth Naval Hospital to Cathy J. Andino and Edwin A. Andino. His grandparents were Hazel and H.R. Settle.
Andino was assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Wurzburg, Germany. The local young man died of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle during combat operations in Baghdad. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and received a posthumous Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor.
Andino is buried in the church cemetery at Bethel Baptist in Reva.
The Memorial Bridge over Mountain Run on Evans Street in front of Yowell Meadow Park bears a plaque with the names of the two Culpeper service members who died in the name of freedom after 9/11.
“Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free,” according to a release.
Wreaths Across America has gathered from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday, since 9/11, to raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument in Jonesboro, Maine. This is near the ‘tip lands’ where the balsam is harvested to make veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day each December.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester.
“But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join me as we wave the flag across America and never forget that Freedom isn’t free, and it must be protected.”
The flag-waving event will begin at 8:45 a.m. and conclude at 10:05 a.m. In addition to the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and sharing of stories, the event will include four moments of silence, as listed below.
• At 8:46 am, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC).
• At 9:03 am, five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
• At 9:37 am, another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
• At 10:03 am, four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, including at Culpeper National Cemetery. Sponsor a $15 wreath for an American hero at wreathsacrossamerica.org.