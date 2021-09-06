Freedom isn't free: Wreaths Across America urges flag-waving on Tuesday for 9/11 remembrance

Andino was assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Wurzburg, Germany. The local young man died of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle during combat operations in Baghdad. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and received a posthumous Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor.

Andino is buried in the church cemetery at Bethel Baptist in Reva.

The Memorial Bridge over Mountain Run on Evans Street in front of Yowell Meadow Park bears a plaque with the names of the two Culpeper service members who died in the name of freedom after 9/11.

“Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free,” according to a release.

Wreaths Across America has gathered from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday, since 9/11, to raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument in Jonesboro, Maine. This is near the ‘tip lands’ where the balsam is harvested to make veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day each December.