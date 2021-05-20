Freedom Week in the works for Culpeper

Organizers of last year’s Juneteenth Celebration in Yowell Meadow Park will this year host Freedom Week June 17-20 as the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Brianna Reaves and Brandon Miles are back with another acknowledgement and celebration of the official end of slavery. Juneteenth celebrates the date of June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas—the westernmost Confederate state—were finally freed.

“This year, we take the necessary time to celebrate our ancestors who had their physical freedom delayed in Galveston, Texas until June 19th, 1865. For four days instead of one, this year, we will bask in the education, fight, and success of our community with four days of community-centered events,” according to a Freedom Week in Culpeper event post.

Organizers are raising $2,000 to host the event, and that investment will be given back to the community. Message Reaves on Facebook to donate cash, support, or the use of tents (10) and tables (5) as well as chips, juices, water, coolers and cornhole boards, and to coordinate drop-offs. Donate by cashapp at $FreeShmoney1 or $Btrizzyx, designate donations are for Freedom week or Juneteenth.

Last year, the town and county of Culpeper both declared June 19 an official holiday.