Freitas endorses Reeves for Congress

State Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) has endorsed state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) in his run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Reeves' campaign announced Friday.

In 2020, Freitas ran as the Virginia Republican Party's nominee for the 7th Congressional District, losing to Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Freitas represents Orange, Madison and part of Culpeper in the Virginia House of Delegates' 30th District; he was re-elected this year by more than a 30 percent margin.

Until this week, Reeves was seeking to be the GOP's nominee for the 7th District, but he switched gears when special masters for the Virginia Supreme Court proposed redistricting that would move the 7th nearly 50 miles away from Spanberger's home in Henrico County; Reeves announced Wednesday he will run for the new 10th Congressional District seat.