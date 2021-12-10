Freitas endorses Reeves for Congress

State Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) has endorsed state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) in his run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Reeves' campaign announced Friday.
In 2020, Freitas ran as the Virginia Republican Party's nominee for the 7th Congressional District, losing to Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Freitas represents Orange, Madison and part of Culpeper in the Virginia House of Delegates' 30th District; he was re-elected this year by more than a 30 percent margin.
Until this week, Reeves was seeking to be the GOP's nominee for the 7th District, but he switched gears when special masters for the Virginia Supreme Court proposed redistricting that would move the 7th nearly 50 miles away from Spanberger's home in Henrico County; Reeves announced Wednesday he will run for the new 10th Congressional District seat.
“I’ve known Bryce since before we were both in office," Freitas said via the Reeves campaign's statement. "I was his first volunteer when he decided to run, where he beat a 28-year incumbent Democrat. Bryce has supported me, with the same enthusiasm and vigor. We have served together as co-chairmen of the (General Assembly's) Military and Veterans Caucus—serving those who have served us. I cannot think of a better representative in Congress than my dear friend, and Ranger buddy, Bryce Reeves.”
“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of my good friend, Nick Freitas," Reeves said. "Nick's heartfelt speeches and steadfast tenacity have made him an icon and a leader in the conservative movement in Virginia. I'm so grateful that I can count on his support as we launch our campaign to take back Virginia's 10th Congressional District.”
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird, Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris and Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos, Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.