Freitas enters bills to privatize liquor sales, get rid of daylight savings time

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, wants to do away with government control of liquor, and eradicate daylight savings time.

There are among the more than three dozen bills the local delegate filed as part of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly 60-day session that began Jan. 12.

“Well, I got some people mad at me because I dropped a bill here in Virginia to stop the government’s monopolistic control over the sale of liquor,” Freitas said in a recent social media video post.

“Why’d I do it? Well, because prohibition ended 90 years ago and frankly I don’t need the state government telling me where to buy bourbon,” he said, taking a drink.

House Bill 328 would authorize private retail sale of liquor by making entities holding a retail off-premises wine and beer license (most convenience and grocery stores) eligible to obtain a package store license to sell spirits.

The bill also requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to dispose of all real estate used as government stores and to terminate leased property upon which it has operated a government store.

The bill states the Authority would complete a study by January 1, 2023, on how it would privatize government stores. The measure was awaiting referral to committee as of Jan. 11.

House Bill 303 would get rid of daylight savings time in Virginia and the need for setting the clock ahead one hour and back one hour annually.

In a post, Freitas said 72 percent of Americans oppose having to do this. The bill proposes making Eastern Standard Time the standard time in Virginia year-round. The measure was referred Jan. 18 to the House General Laws Subcommittee.

Freitas is also chief sponsor of House Bill 300 regarding the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority that will regulate recreational sale of marijuana in the commonwealth.

The bill would require four of 25 members on the authority be people who recovered from a substance use disorder and are not government employees.

HB 300 would also require 40 percent of the Board’s net profits be distributed to the Dept. of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services for private certified recovery residences, providing low-cost, evidence-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery services.

The local delegate is also carrying HB 304, stating physicians must reasonably attempt to revive babies born alive during an attempted abortion and immediately transfer them to a hospital for medical care.

Freitas was critical of former Gov. Ralph Northam on this issue following comments Northam made in 2019 regarding “having a discussion” between the doctor and mother after a failed abortion.

Freitas carried the legislation in 2020, but it was left in committee.

On Tuesday, the local delegate announced he had been appointed to the education, public safety, finance and courts of justice statehouse committees.

“These committees will hear some of the most important bills this year, including promoting genuine School Choice and restoring our Second Amendment rights,” Freitas stated.

The Finance Committee considers tax bills, he added.

“As you’ve seen with Gov. Youngkin, we are adamant about cutting taxes this year,” Freitas said in a video post.

“I will also be serving on Courts of Justice. We’ve had a lot of problems with our criminal justice the past couple of years and this is going to be an opportunity to correct some of the problems that took place…and ensure that we are providing people due process of law and at the same time protecting the public.”

