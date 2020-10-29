 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freitas greets emergency workers in Louisa
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Freitas greets emergency workers in Louisa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Freitas

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, (center) visited this week with the Louisa County Volunteer Fire Dept. 

 CONTRIBUTED photo

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, (center) visited this week with the Louisa County Volunteer Fire Dept. Freitas is the Republican nominee in Virginia's 7th District Congressional race, running against incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With just days left before Election Day Nov. 3, both the Freitas and Spanberger campaigns have been busy, with the candidates canvassing cities across the district, posting on social media and holding virtual events in an effort to reach voters.

On Thursday the Freitas campaign announced a final ‘Day of Action’ prior to Election Day at the Republican Spotsylvania Victory Office, 4920 Southpoint Parkway at 10 a.m. Saturday. Users can register on the campaign’s mobile app at the event.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Do undecided voters exist in 2020?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News