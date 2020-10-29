Freitas greets emergency workers in Louisa

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, (center) visited this week with the Louisa County Volunteer Fire Dept. Freitas is the Republican nominee in Virginia's 7th District Congressional race, running against incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

With just days left before Election Day Nov. 3, both the Freitas and Spanberger campaigns have been busy, with the candidates canvassing cities across the district, posting on social media and holding virtual events in an effort to reach voters.

On Thursday the Freitas campaign announced a final ‘Day of Action’ prior to Election Day at the Republican Spotsylvania Victory Office, 4920 Southpoint Parkway at 10 a.m. Saturday. Users can register on the campaign’s mobile app at the event.