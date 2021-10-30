Freitas: I will defend individual rights

After a hard-fought but unsuccessful 2020 attempt to defeat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, state Del. Nick Freitas is seeking re-election to represent Virginia’s 30th District. The race will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Freitas, 42, is a Republican who has served the district for the past six years. Challenging him is Democrat Annette Hyde, a yoga teacher and community volunteer from Madison County.
“This will be my third opponent for the House of Delegates, and I think Annette is probably the most left wing of them all,” Freitas said in an interview. “What this comes down to is ultimately I believe this district favors individual property rights, individual liberty and Second Amendment rights.
“I don’t see someone flipping this seat who believes we need more government intervention in the economy and our children’s education and Second Amendment rights,” he said. “I don’t see anybody winning, including Annette, with that platform.”
Earlier, Freitas briefly chaired the Culpeper County Republican Committee, after which he was elected in 2015 to the House of Delegates.
In the near future, he said he has no ambitions to run for Congress or any other office.
“The reason I got involved in politics in the first place is because there are certain ideas that I wanted to protect, so I’ll continue to do that,” Freitas said.
The legislator said he looks forward to seeing local candidates endorsed by the Culpeper Republican Committee acting on their ideas once elected.
“Local government has a huge say with respect to your home and schools and daily life,” Freitas said. “I think you’ll see more emphasis on property rights, individual choice when it comes to students, and a massive emphasis on fiscal responsibility.”
Gun rights are an issue local governments will also begin to grapple with more in the near future, he said.
“The Democratic majority voted to give local authorities a great deal of power with regard to what restrictions they can put on your Second Amendment rights,” Freitas said. “And while that’s never been a local issue before, it is now.”
Concerning Hyde’s platform—more public-school funding, Medicaid expansion, broadband, voting rights, women’s rights and the death penalty, among other things—Freitas said much of what Hyde want to do has already been done.
“It’s easy to say, ‘I want good things to happen.’ But what sort of policies do you think are necessary in order to facilitate that?” Freitas said. “Medicaid has already been expanding. Is she suggesting it expand again, and if so, what does that mean, and what are the costs associated with it?”
It’s the incentive structures that tell you what will happen, he said.
“For example, we all agree we want better broadband. I don’t think there’s anyone running who says they don’t want broadband,” Freitas said. “But it’s a question of how do you facilitate it, and how do you facilitate it in a way that maximizes individual choice and freedom with respect to a person’s access to the internet?”
The incumbent said it’s the same with health care or education.
“Education is one of my top issues,” Freitas said. “The reason why we’re having so many fights at school board meetings all over the commonwealth is not exclusively because of a particular curriculum, or masks or vaccines. The reason we’re having these fights is because the government gets to decide for the parents what will happen, with respect to how their child is educated.”
He would like to see education dollars follow individual students.
“Why don’t we provide some genuine choice with family education?” Freitas asked. “That way the parent who desperately wants their child to wear a mask or wants their child in an environment where everyone is wearing a mask, they can find an educational opportunity that would afford them that.
“The other parent, who believes a mask doesn’t provide the same health benefit and feels wearing a mask is detrimental to learning, they can provide an environment that works best for their kids,” he said.
Freitas said it’s the same thing for Critical Race Theory.
“Some parents want their kids to be educated through the lens of Critical Race Theory, or something similar. There are other parents that don’t,” he said. “We can sit here and fight about whether all the kids will get it or not, or we can say, ‘You’re a parent, here’s the allocation of money for your child’s education—you go find a school that works best, and this person over here can choose a different one.’ “
There must be a baseline of certain criteria, basic standards that all educational facilities must meet, including annualized tests, Freitas said.
“But wouldn’t it be better if each parent had an option based on their own child’s needs, wants and objectives?” he said. “But that’s not the argument. The argument is, ‘I want more money for schools, but then I want to control what that school teaches your child.’ That seems authoritarian to me.”
Having more parental choice will prod schools to compete more effectively, leading to taking better care of teachers, providing facilities to draw more students and creating an environment truly focused on student growth, he said.
“The thing that’s going to end up working best for parent, student and teacher is to have the money follow the student,” Freitas said. “That’s the difference when it’s the actual consumers of education making these decisions instead of bureaucrats and politicians. But every time I propose something like that, I get told I’m an enemy of public education. And I find that intellectually dishonest.”
