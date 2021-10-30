Freitas: I will defend individual rights

Freitas said it’s the same thing for Critical Race Theory.

“Some parents want their kids to be educated through the lens of Critical Race Theory, or something similar. There are other parents that don’t,” he said. “We can sit here and fight about whether all the kids will get it or not, or we can say, ‘You’re a parent, here’s the allocation of money for your child’s education—you go find a school that works best, and this person over here can choose a different one.’ “

There must be a baseline of certain criteria, basic standards that all educational facilities must meet, including annualized tests, Freitas said.

“But wouldn’t it be better if each parent had an option based on their own child’s needs, wants and objectives?” he said. “But that’s not the argument. The argument is, ‘I want more money for schools, but then I want to control what that school teaches your child.’ That seems authoritarian to me.”

Having more parental choice will prod schools to compete more effectively, leading to taking better care of teachers, providing facilities to draw more students and creating an environment truly focused on student growth, he said.

“The thing that’s going to end up working best for parent, student and teacher is to have the money follow the student,” Freitas said. “That’s the difference when it’s the actual consumers of education making these decisions instead of bureaucrats and politicians. But every time I propose something like that, I get told I’m an enemy of public education. And I find that intellectually dishonest.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.