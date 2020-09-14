Freitas, in hometown rally, urges vigilance in GOP fight against Spanberger

Hailed as a hometown hero and cheered by more than 200 mask-free fans during a pandemic who crowded into a barn Saturday in Culpeper County, GOP 7th Congressional District candidate Nick Freitas said his opponent, Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, is afraid of her own party.

He said he’s offered five debates to Spanberger, with no response. She put out a press release last week saying she had agreed to participate in five events, one of which Freitas said had already been canceled. Several others aren’t open to the public, and don’t qualify as debates, he added.

“What is she so scared of at this point?” Freitas asked. “You!” the crowd responded, with applause.

Freitas accepted this, but disagreed.

“That’s very flattering, but I actually think she’s afraid of her own party,” he said. “That’s what this is. This is a fundamental difference in world views between the two parties.

“It’s a question between whether you see individuals as beautifully and wonderfully created in the image of God with a unique purpose in their lives, or are they all just here as a result of time plus chance plus matter, waiting around to be micromanaged by a political elite that thinks it’s better than the rest of us?” he said.