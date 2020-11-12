Freitas on congressional election: outcome will probably not change

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, admitted in a social media post on Thursday that he likely lost the Nov. 3 congressional election to incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, as the Associated Press confirmed on Nov. 8.

But he urged supporters to keep probing the election.

According to still unofficial results of the Virginia Dept. of Elections, Spanberger received 230,893 votes (50.82 percent) to Freitas’ 222,623 votes (49 percent)—a difference of 8,270 ballots across the Virginia congressional district that spans Culpeper County to the north and Richmond in the south.

Like the president of the United States, Freitas has not yet conceded the election.

But in his first post about the election since Nov. 4, Freitas stated, “The practical result is that the outcome of the election will probably not change here in the 7th.”

His campaign team has been observing post-election canvasses and provisional ballot hearings since Election Day, he said, in “working to ensure that every legally cast vote is counted.”

Freitas claimed “many irregularities this cycle,” but said access to all the needed data would not happen for “some months.”