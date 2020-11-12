 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freitas on congressional election: outcome will probably not change
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Freitas on congressional election: outcome will probably not change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, admitted in a social media post on Thursday that he likely lost the Nov. 3 congressional election to incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, as the Associated Press confirmed on Nov. 8.

But he urged supporters to keep probing the election.

According to still unofficial results of the Virginia Dept. of Elections, Spanberger received 230,893 votes (50.82 percent) to Freitas’ 222,623 votes (49 percent)—a difference of 8,270 ballots across the Virginia congressional district that spans Culpeper County to the north and Richmond in the south.

Like the president of the United States, Freitas has not yet conceded the election.

But in his first post about the election since Nov. 4, Freitas stated, “The practical result is that the outcome of the election will probably not change here in the 7th.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

His campaign team has been observing post-election canvasses and provisional ballot hearings since Election Day, he said, in “working to ensure that every legally cast vote is counted.”

Freitas claimed “many irregularities this cycle,” but said access to all the needed data would not happen for “some months.”

Even though he said the election outcome will not change, “ … that does not mean we should stop investigating to ensure the integrity of our elections.”

Freitas asked the people who offered to assist in further investigations of the congressional election or financing a recount to instead contribute to www.gabattleground.com.

That web site is raising money for Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who are both locked in a fierce runoff fight for their seats, according to the NY Times.

“I am asking you to send those resources to those areas where they can have the greatest impact for the country,” Freitas said, thanking his team and volunteers. “It has been an honor to be your candidate and to fight alongside you.

"Ultimately our job is to continue to fight for the principles and values we share. I will continue to do so as I know you will also.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue workers continue to search for missing people at campground

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News