Freitas: Reassert Republican views in 7th District

Del. Nick Freitas’s fight against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has reaped national notice in 2020’s divisive election year. The Republican state delegate aims to return the 7th Congressional District’s seat back to its more conservative roots.
“When you look at what’s going on in cities across America right now, I think people are having a lot of concern about what Democratic leadership in Washington, D.C., would look like,” the Republican state delegate told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
“This is all about individual liberty versus Washington, D.C., controlling your life. Both Abigail Spanberger and myself believe in solving problems. She thinks the best way to do it is through more government bureaucracy, more government power, more taxes, more regulations. I think it’s through individual liberty and individual opportunity.”
“So this is our generation’s opportunity—a choice between the promise of America enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution, or a complete aberration of a political philosophy that everywhere it is tried has led to poverty, sickness, degradation and oppression,” the Culpeper County resident said.
Take it backIn a district President Donald Trump won by about 7 percent in 2016, Spanberger flipped it blue in 2018—thanks primarily to voters in Richmond’s western suburbs, where she lives—and helped Democrats win control of the House.
Spanning a north-south chunk of Central Virginia that skirts the capital, the district includes rural and suburban voters.
In a recent interview, Freitas said he seeks to let localities and states make decisions more specific to their needs.
“One of the things we recognize is that in a district like this one you have diverse communities,” Freitas said. “You can’t address problems in the same way in different parts of the district because there are different needs for different populations.
“The more power you can give localities to solve problems, and keep the federal government focused on the functions reserved for it in the Constitution, the better you’re going to be able to represent your district,” he said.
His viewThe state delegate said his Protestant faith forms the foundation of his world view. Asked what thinkers have influenced him, the combat veteran praised the evangelist Ravi Zacharias, social theorist Thomas Sowell and economist Milton Friedman.
As the libertarian-leaning politician has campaigned across Central Virginia, he said people have expressed the most concern about health care and COVID, the economy and jobs, and public safety.
Health careOn health care, Freitas proposes three steps. First, repeal the Affordable Care Act. Second, pass House Resolution 962, which he said would maintain protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Third, create more health-care workers.
“You were supposed to be able to keep your doctor if you like your doctor, and it was supposed to lower your premiums—and neither of those things turned out to be true,” Freitas said. “So Obamacare hasn’t achieved its primary objectives.”
Spanberger’s ads assert Freitas wants to deny care to those with pre-existing conditions.
“This is an outrageous lie,” he said. “I’ve gone on record supporting legislation that will protect those with pre-existing conditions regardless of what Congress or the Supreme Court does to Obamacare.”
Campaigning in 2018 for the U.S. Senate, he called the Affordable Care Act “a cancer” designed to fail so its supporters could replace it with a national government health-care system, and called for the law’s abolition.
What is needed, and what the ACA does not do, he said, is attract more doctors, nurses, clinics, specialists and hospitals to meet demand. The nation faces a severe shortage of such workers mainly due to government regulation, taxes and manipulation of the marketplace, Freitas asserts.
“We first need to look at what are the areas where government intervention has caused the price to go up, and what do we need to do to remove those barriers,” he said. “Step 1 is stop hurting the patient, and that is what the government is doing right now.”
EconomyOn the economy, the Republican nominee said regulatory reform is one of the Trump administration’s greatest achievements.
“When we started to remove the regulations—and the costs that go along with them—businesses started coming back to the United States and expanding in the United States, and that created record-low unemployment across every single demographic,” he said.
Keeping taxes low and reducing regulations are key, he said. Small business owners “have just flat-out told me, we barely survived COVID—we’re not going to survive a $4 trillion tax increase and the Green New Deal,” Freitas said. “But that’s what’s coming if Biden and Spanberger win.”
Public safetyOn public safety, Freitas cited the summer’s violence and rioting in U.S. cities.
“The thing that most of those cities have in common is that they’ve been run by Democrats for the past 50 years,” he said. “There’s a double standard that a lot of regular people just don’t understand.”
He said Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency two days before January’s gun-rights rally in Richmond, but “allowed Richmond to burn for nearly two days before finally calling a state of emergency” during unrest that followed some of the anti-racism protests.
“I completely support people’s right to protest, I support their right to petition their government—and that was a small fraction of the people who became rioters,” Freitas said. “But I think most people ask, ‘Why can’t you stop people who are obviously engaging in acts of violence and vandalism?’ ”
The bottom line, he said, is, “They didn’t have any political will to do so.”
That happened while the state told Virginians they couldn’t attend church because it was too dangerous, Freitas said.
“So I think when it comes to public safety, people are not in a position to trust the Democratic Party right now,” he said.
BackgroundBorn in 1979 in California, Freitas joined the Army out of high school. Responding to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he became a Green Beret who served two tours in Iraq.
A graduate of the Henley-Putnam School of Strategic Strategy, Freitas was honorably discharged from the Army in 2009 and moved to Culpeper in 2010, and works as a consultant. Freitas and his wife, Tina, have three children. Tina Freitas sought the GOP nomination for state senator in 2019, but lost to incumbent Republican Emmett Hanger.
After moving to Virginia, Freitas immediately got involved in politics, and chaired the Culpeper County Republican Committee. In 2015, he ran for and won the Virginia House of Delegates’ 30th District seat. Freitas was re-elected in 2017.
In 2018, he sought the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, but lost to Corey Stewart.
In 2019, Freitas filed paperwork for his House re-election past deadline, forcing him to launch a write-in campaign which he won with 57 percent of the vote. Weeks after the November election, Freitas announced his candidacy for the 7th Congressional District. In July, he won the GOP nomination.
Endorsed by TrumpTrump, who endorsed Freitas in September, had Freitas speak with him at a Newport News rally last month. The National Republican Congressional Committee and Trump Victory have helped Freitas with messaging and “MAGA Meet-Up” events. And in recent days, U.S. Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee have joined Freitas on the campaign trail.
Republicans Eric Cantor, a former House majority leader, and former Rep. Dave Brat back Freitas for the Central Virginia post each once held.
Among the GOP candidates funded by the House Republicans’ campaign arm, Freitas has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, the country’s largest small-business association.
