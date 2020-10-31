Freitas: Reassert Republican views in 7th District

“You were supposed to be able to keep your doctor if you like your doctor, and it was supposed to lower your premiums—and neither of those things turned out to be true,” Freitas said. “So Obamacare hasn’t achieved its primary objectives.”

Spanberger’s ads assert Freitas wants to deny care to those with pre-existing conditions.

“This is an outrageous lie,” he said. “I’ve gone on record supporting legislation that will protect those with pre-existing conditions regardless of what Congress or the Supreme Court does to Obamacare.”

Campaigning in 2018 for the U.S. Senate, he called the Affordable Care Act “a cancer” designed to fail so its supporters could replace it with a national government health-care system, and called for the law’s abolition.

What is needed, and what the ACA does not do, he said, is attract more doctors, nurses, clinics, specialists and hospitals to meet demand. The nation faces a severe shortage of such workers mainly due to government regulation, taxes and manipulation of the marketplace, Freitas asserts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}