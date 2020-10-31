Freitas, Spanberger campaign on last day of early voting

With 250,000 ballots already cast as of Saturday morning in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District contest, Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Del. Nick Freitas spent the last day of early voting campaigning in different spots across the district.

On Saturday morning, Freitas campaigned in Chesterfield County—part of the vote-rich Richmond suburbs near Spanberger’s home in Henrico County—outside LaPrade Library, an early-voting location.

A caravan of Freitas and Trump supporters in 250 vehicles sporting American flags and campaign signs on Saturday journeyed from Nottoway County to Culpeper as the Republican challenger spoke at locations along the way.

More than 300 people came to a rally Saturday evening outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Nalles Mill Road in Culpeper, at which the GOP state delegate spoke to his supporters.

“As you go forward, hold your head up high for preserving the truth, for what you represent when you stand up and defend the right,” Freitas told his supporters. “Because if we do that, we will always be the kind of country that produces the men and women that are ready to get up and fight, that can give everything to pursue the truth.