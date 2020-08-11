Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CHARLES, PRINCE GEORGES, AND ST. MARYS. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, EASTERN HIGHLAND, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL MAY DEVELOP TODAY. HEAVY RAINFALL FROM THUNDERSTORMS MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. LANDSLIDES AND WASHOUTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&