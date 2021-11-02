Freitas, Webert to return to House of Delegates

Culpeper-area voters returned their state representatives to office Tuesday as voters overwhelmingly reelected incumbent members of the state's House of Delegates.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, was returned to the 30th District seat by voters in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, defeating Democratic challenger Annette Hyde.
Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, will return from the 18th District representing Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties.
In other races, from the 20th District, including Nelson County, to the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham and Albemarle counties, incumbents regardless of party were voted to return to Richmond for the next legislative session.
Delegate Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, was returned to the 58th District seat by voters in Fluvanna, Greene and Albemarle counties, defeating Democratic challenger Sara H. Ratcliffe.
Delegate Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, will return from the 57th District representing Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters after defeating Republican challenger Philip Andrew Hamilton.
Delegate Matt Farris, R-Rustburg, defeated Democrat Benjamin A. Moses and independent Louis V. Scicli to return from the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham, and Albemarle counties.
Delegate Chris S. Runion, R-Bridgewater, defeated Jennifer L. Kitchen, a Democrat, to return to represent the 25th District, which includes portions of Albemarle County.
Others returning to represent Central Virginia include Delegate John J. McGuire III, R-Henrico, representing Louisa County’s portion of the 56th District; Delegate R. Lee Ware, Jr., R-Powhattan, representing Louisa County’s portion of the 65th District; and Delegate G. ‘John’ Avoli, R-Staunton, from Nelson County’s portion of the 20th District.
Final vote tallies were not ready by press time Tuesday, but are available at starexponent.com.