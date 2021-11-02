Freitas, Webert to return to House of Delegates

Culpeper-area voters returned their state representatives to office Tuesday as voters overwhelmingly reelected incumbent members of the state's House of Delegates.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, was returned to the 30th District seat by voters in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, defeating Democratic challenger Annette Hyde.

Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, will return from the 18th District representing Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties.

In other races, from the 20th District, including Nelson County, to the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham and Albemarle counties, incumbents regardless of party were voted to return to Richmond for the next legislative session.

Delegate Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, was returned to the 58th District seat by voters in Fluvanna, Greene and Albemarle counties, defeating Democratic challenger Sara H. Ratcliffe.

Delegate Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, will return from the 57th District representing Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters after defeating Republican challenger Philip Andrew Hamilton.