Freitas, Webert to run next year in newly drawn House of Delegates districts

Two Culpeper-area state delegates will seek reelection in newly drawn districts in 2023’s November general election.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, both launched their reelection campaigns via Facebook on July 29.

Freitas, halfway through his fourth term representing Virginia’s 30th House District, said he would run in the new 62nd House District, which includes most of the old 30th—parts of Culpeper and Orange and all of Madison and Greene counties.

“It has been an honor serving for the last 7 years, and I look forward to seeking the honor of representing you again,” Freitas said in a statement. “I hope that the voters of the 62nd District will vote to send me back to Richmond to represent our community and the values of individual liberty, free markets, and adherence to constitutional limitations on government power.”

Webert, halfway through his sixth term in the House of Delegates, said he would run for reelection next year in the new 61st House District spanning Rappahannock, Fauquier and Culpeper counties. He now represents the 18th District.

“It’s been an honor to represent these counties for the past 12 years,” Webert said in his post. “I look forward to earning your support next year and continuing to serve you in the House of Delegates to fight for our shared conservative values.”

He said he remained committed to preserving natural resources, fighting for constitutional rights, protecting children from being indoctrinated, supporting legislation to keep communities safe and protecting first responders, and upholding his oath to the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.