Freitas, Webert will return to Virginia House of Delegates

Culpeper-area voters returned their state representatives to office Tuesday as voters overwhelmingly re-elected incumbent members of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, was returned to the 30th District seat by voters in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, defeating Democratic challenger Annette Hyde.

Freitas won 8,253 votes, or 62.5 percent of the total, to Hyde’s 4,930 votes, or 37.3 percent.

Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, will return from the 18th District, representing Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. He defeated Democratic challenger Douglas Ward, a retired physician.

Webert received 4,999 votes, or 73.2 percent, to Ward’s 1,815 votes, or 26.6 percent.

In other races, from the 20th District, including Nelson County, to the 59th District that includes Nelson, Buckingham and Albemarle counties, incumbents regardless of party were voted to return to Richmond for the next legislative session.

Delegate Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, was returned to the 58th District seat by voters in Fluvanna, Greene and Albemarle counties, defeating Democratic challenger Sara H. Ratcliffe.