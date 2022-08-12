Friday at commencement, 18 troopers graduate from Virginia State Police Training Academy

Virginia State Police officially welcomed, with pride, a 136th generation of troopers who graduated Friday from the academy.

Public Safety Virginia Secretary Bob Mosier & Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck attended the ceremony Aug 12 at State Police Training Academy, 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

The 18 new troopers were presented diplomas at commencement exercises.

“The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining a long line of distinguished troopers,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement.

“2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the Virginia State Police and these new troopers will forever be part of our valued history. We are proud to have them as part of the Virginia State Police family.”

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26.They are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Iowa, Maryland, New Hampshire and Washington.