Friday is deadline for vendors to sign up for CulpeperFest 2020

Friday is the deadline for vendors, nonprofit groups and other community organizations to sign up to be a vendor at the 2020 version of CulpeperFest.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s largest, Friday night, after-hours business extravaganza will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the first time in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.

Like everything this year, the get-together will be unique.

Event planners are emphasizing distance during a pandemic for both vendors and attendees. Booths will be set up along the perimeter of the football field using 10x10 tents six feet apart, according to Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say.

“Masks are expected” at the outdoor event as the chamber follows Culpeper County Public Schools’ mitigation plan for stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors are being accepted through Sept. 25 at $250 a booth. Tickets are free in advance at EventBrite, and $5 at the door.

Attendees will follow protocols at this year’s CulpeperFest, which will look different than in year’s past with its large gatherings, meetings and physical hugs and greetings under crowded tents or a food service hall. Business-themed giveaways and free swag, a highlight of the gathering, will hopefully remain in play.