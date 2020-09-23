Friday is deadline for vendors to sign up for CulpeperFest 2020

Friday is the deadline for vendors, nonprofit groups and other community organizations to sign up to be a vendor at the 2020 version of CulpeperFest.
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s largest, Friday night, after-hours business extravaganza will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the first time in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.
Like everything this year, the get-together will be unique.
Event planners are emphasizing distance during a pandemic for both vendors and attendees. Booths will be set up along the perimeter of the football field using 10x10 tents six feet apart, according to Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say.
“Masks are expected” at the outdoor event as the chamber follows Culpeper County Public Schools’ mitigation plan for stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Vendors are being accepted through Sept. 25 at $250 a booth. Tickets are free in advance at EventBrite, and $5 at the door.
Attendees will follow protocols at this year’s CulpeperFest, which will look different than in year’s past with its large gatherings, meetings and physical hugs and greetings under crowded tents or a food service hall. Business-themed giveaways and free swag, a highlight of the gathering, will hopefully remain in play.
CulpeperFest 2020 will be walk-thru with one point of entrance and one point of exit onto and off the track at Cyclone Stadium, Say said. Food vendors – including Kona Ice and Burnt Ends BBQ – will be available at the end for takeout. Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is the signature sponsor and will be providing hand sanitizer and physical distancing signs.
The chamber is working with VDH and Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to make sure they are in full compliance to ensure the safety of the community. CulpeperFest will be on Facebook Live at the Culpeper Chamber page throughout the event in an effort to help connect those unable to attend due to health reasons, Say said.
“We felt it was important to still have CulpeperFest this year, however it will look different due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” he said. “We understand the importance of connecting our community, but doing so safely.”
More than 50 vendors had signed up as of Wednesday, according to Say. Cars from Chrysler of Culpeper and Koon’s Automotive will be on display. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will also have a large display of vehicles.
Visit www.culpeperfest.com for information. Contact events@culpeperchamber.com to become a CulpeperFest vendor.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!