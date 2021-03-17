 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot in Culpeper court clerk's special election
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot in Culpeper court clerk's special election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting in Culpeper County Voter Registrar's Office

Booths await voters at the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office at 151 N. Main St.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

If you want to vote by mail in this month’s special election for the clerk of Culpeper County Circuit Court, better hurry up.

5 p.m. this Friday, March 19, is the deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you, according to the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The best way to apply for a mail ballot is through the office’s website at voteinculpeper.info.

“Our office will be open Monday through Friday and Saturdays, March 20 and March 27 from 8:30 to 4:30 each day, for voting,” Registrar James Clements said Wednesday. “We do offer curbside voting for anyone who needs it, both at our office and on Election Day, March 30.”

The Voter Registrar’s Office is located at 151 N. Main St., in an old bank building half a block north of Davis Street.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 980 people had voted in person at the Registrar’s Office, Clements told the Star-Exponent. And about 500 people had mailed back absentee ballots, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News