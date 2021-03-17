Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot in Culpeper court clerk's special election

If you want to vote by mail in this month’s special election for the clerk of Culpeper County Circuit Court, better hurry up.

5 p.m. this Friday, March 19, is the deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you, according to the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The best way to apply for a mail ballot is through the office’s website at voteinculpeper.info.

“Our office will be open Monday through Friday and Saturdays, March 20 and March 27 from 8:30 to 4:30 each day, for voting,” Registrar James Clements said Wednesday. “We do offer curbside voting for anyone who needs it, both at our office and on Election Day, March 30.”

The Voter Registrar’s Office is located at 151 N. Main St., in an old bank building half a block north of Davis Street.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 980 people had voted in person at the Registrar’s Office, Clements told the Star-Exponent. And about 500 people had mailed back absentee ballots, he said.