Friday is last day to request an absentee ballot; in-person early voting next 2 Saturdays

The last opportunity to request an absentee ballot is by 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 23.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6, according to the Virginia Dept. of Elections.

Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for early in-person voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day to vote early in-person. Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterID.

Having a witness present is not required to cast an absentee ballot. People who are blind, have low vision, or impaired manual dexterity have the option of voting using an electronic ballot-marking tool. For information, contact the Virginia Department of Elections at 800/552-9745 or info@elections.virginia.gov, or see elections.virginia.gov.