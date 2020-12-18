FRIDAY UPDATE: Progress made on power restoration in Culpeper, Orange

Dominion Virginia Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews continued to work around the clock in less than optimal conditions Friday to restore power to customers following Wednesday's winter blast.

Some 14,000 addresses in Culpeper and Orange were in the dark Thursday morning, a number that had greatly improved to around 3,000 outages in the two counties as of around 11 a.m. on Friday.

REC reported 544 customers in Culpeper still experiencing an outage while Dominion reported none in Culpeper. Orange County outages as of 11 a.m. were 241 REC customers and 223 Dominion customers.

As of 9 a.m., REC had restored electricity to 90 percent of its customers who lost power Wednesday. To speed up the process, 32 mutual aid crews responded with more than 130 line workers from neighboring cooperatives and contractors, according to a release Friday.

As of 11 a.m., REC reported about 2,000 customers without power encompassing at least 170 separate outage events. Remaining outages include more difficult repairs, often only restoring power to a few.