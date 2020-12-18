FRIDAY UPDATE: Progress made on power restoration in Culpeper, Orange

Dominion Virginia Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews continued to work around the clock in less than optimal conditions Friday to restore power to customers following Wednesday's winter blast.
Some 14,000 addresses in Culpeper and Orange were in the dark Thursday morning, a number that had greatly improved to around 3,000 outages in the two counties as of around 11 a.m. on Friday.
REC reported 544 customers in Culpeper still experiencing an outage while Dominion reported none in Culpeper. Orange County outages as of 11 a.m. were 241 REC customers and 223 Dominion customers.
As of 9 a.m., REC had restored electricity to 90 percent of its customers who lost power Wednesday. To speed up the process, 32 mutual aid crews responded with more than 130 line workers from neighboring cooperatives and contractors, according to a release Friday.
As of 11 a.m., REC reported about 2,000 customers without power encompassing at least 170 separate outage events. Remaining outages include more difficult repairs, often only restoring power to a few.
In addition to downed trees and power lines, REC identified 40 broken poles in areas with damage, including 16 in the Culpeper region that still need to be replaced. Track machines will be required to access repair sites in several of the Culpeper outages, according to REC.
"Despite challenging ground conditions that often make accessing damage difficult, REC expects most remaining outages will be restored by late tonight," the 11 a.m. release on Friday stated.
Mutual aid cooperatives are from Shenandoah Valley, Prince George, Northern Neck, Choptank and BARC.
"REC crews and contractors are some of the most hardworking and dedicated in the industry," said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. "We are grateful for the efforts they have made and the impact it has on restoring power. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of our member-owners as the line workers continue to make difficult repairs and restore the final outages."
